A serious operation that should be performed by qualified and experienced doctors

Doing our research on hair transplantation, it is very easy to end up confused. With procedures constantly being modernized and a multitude of clinics around the world promising amazing results at degrading prices, we must be especially careful to identify the option that suits us and not fall victim to deception. So what does the process involve? And what pitfalls should we avoid?

What is hair transplantation?

The term "transplant" may sound exaggerated, but it describes the procedure very precisely. It is an operation, in the context of which the doctor removes healthy hair follicles from an area that has not been affected by hair loss (donor area) and implants them in the affected area (recipient area). Usually, as a donor area works the back of the head.

Seneca Medical Group

How is it done?

There are two widespread hair transplant methods: FUT and FUE.

FUT (strip): The doctor removes a large strip of skin from the back of the head. Then, under the microscope, it separates the hair follicles so that they can be implanted one by one. The incision is closed with stitches, leaving a scar that can often become visible under short hair.

FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction): The doctor uses a tool with a diameter of 0.7-1mm with which he makes a small circular incision around each hair follicle or from groups of hair follicles. This is a more modern method, which leaves tiny white scars. The scars of FUE may not be visible at all, depending on the skill of the doctor performing the operation.

Seneca Medical Group

What to expect after hair transplantation?

Do not worry if 2-3 weeks after the procedure you see your new hairs lost. It's perfectly normal. Gradually, they will begin to grow anew. Most patients get the first 60% of their new hair about 6-9 months later.

Seneca Medical Group

"Turkey" phenomenon

For several years now, many of our fellow citizens have been choosing Turkey as a medical tourism destination for hair transplants. The reason for this is, of course, the fact that in the neighbouring country one can be subjected to this procedure against degrading prices. But is this too good to be true?

How do they keep prices so low?

The main reason that allows prices to be kept at such low levels, is the fact that hair transplants in Turkey are often performed not by doctors, but by assistants. However, this can become extremely dangerous, since even the simplest cosmetic procedure is a medical act, during which medical decisions are made and drugs are administered to the patient.

Seneca Medical Group

What can go wrong?

When a simple craftsman, without the necessary training and experience, performs a medical operation, many problems can arise. Already from the first appointment, there is a risk that the consumer will fall victim to a misdiagnosis. For example, the craftsman does not have the cognitive tools to distinguish hair loss from alopecia.

Unfortunately, patients belonging to the second category are not suitable for hair transplantation, as they do not have the necessary healthy follicles. Thus, they end up undergoing an unnecessary operation and being burdened both physically and financially.

But even if the case is "simple", there is no shortage of risks. From a possible allergic reaction, to the (rare) possibility that the patient's body will expel the follicles, much can arise that require the intervention of a doctor.

And of course, when the craftsmen do not have the necessary specialization, they are most likely to leave us with a poor aesthetic result, which will alter our image even more than the original problem.

This is the reason why most reputable clinics receive every year patients who have already undergone one or more transplants and wish to correct the problems caused to them in terms of aesthetics or even health.

In addition to the additional costs involved in repeating the procedure, often the bad results are not reversible, among other things because the areas of the head that are capable of giving healthy follicles have been exhausted.

Seneca Medical Group

And how do I do proper research?

The above events led the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery to issue a warning to consumers thinking about medical tourism, about the existence of fraudsters in the industry.

The Turkish government's efforts to curb the problem through legislation allowing hair transplants to be carried out exclusively in hospitals and clinics, ultimately instead of providing the solution, resulted in the creation of a black market. Within the private clinics themselves, craftsmen present themselves as doctors and perform operations for which they do not have the necessary know-how.

"Baits" with medical aprons

The pitfalls of irregular Turkish clinics are so well set up that even the most suspicious patient is likely to "step on" it. Neat websites, which appear in high ranking order in search engines, present to consumers the profiles of renowned doctors with many credentials.

When, however, they find themselves in the clinic, they find that they are in the hands of a simple craftsman, with disastrous results for their health and appearance.

Seneca Medical Group

How can we be sure?

Looking at these data, it is easy to realize that tremendous care is required when it comes to choosing the clinic that will undertake our hair transplant. Although it is a routine operation, which can have excellent results under the right conditions, we should contact a certified clinic if we want a safe and aesthetically perfect result.

After all, an unreliable clinic also puts our pockets at risk, since if things do not go as they should, the cost not only does not decrease, but ends up being exorbitant.

Seneca Medical Group

A European presence of 35 years – the most modern clinic in Europe

The Seneca team has 35 years of continuous presence in the field of hair loss treatment with thousands of people from all over the world having trusted it for this great change in their lives.

The diagnosis process, carried out by specialized personnel, results in an individualized plan for each patient, which guarantees the effectiveness of the treatment.

Seneca Medical Group

Seneca Medical Group currently operates three clinics in Athens, Thessaloniki, Glasgow and a diagnostic centre in Edinburgh and Aberdeen. The Clinic of Athens, in fact, is the largest and most modern clinic for the treatment of hair loss in Europe.

senecamd.com