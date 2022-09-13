An Elgin farm shop was left "devastated" after almost 100 of their ducks were killed or injured after two dogs managed to enter a shed on the farm.
Allarburn Farm Shop announced it will no longer welcome dog walkers to Mayne Farm after the incident.
Police Scotland is investigating the dog attack which killed 69 of the waterfowl and injured a further 30 on Monday morning, September 12.
It is understood the two dog then attempted to target sheep in a nearby field.
Pictures shared on the farm shop's social media showed the killed white ducks lined up in in two long rows.
READ MORE: Man appears in court accused of 1976 murder of Renee MacRae and son Andrew
In a post on Facebook, the owners wrote: "The barking woke everyone and these dogs can be identified but not yet found!
"These ducks are only three months old and were very difficult to find and to replace!
"We are devastated - this was a prolonged attack on these defenceless animals! The Police are involved!"
It emphasised that they "have had enough" and instructed people to not walk their dogs on the farm.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.
Sergeant Michael Irwine said: "Officers are appealing for information after 69 ducks were killed and 30 were injured at a farm in Elgin.
"The incident happened at around 4am on Monday, 12 September, 2022 at Mayne Farm after two dogs entered a shed at the premises.
"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.
“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2869 of 12 September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here