An Elgin farm shop was left "devastated" after almost 100 of their ducks were killed or injured after two dogs managed to enter a shed on the farm.

Allarburn Farm Shop announced it will no longer welcome dog walkers to Mayne Farm after the incident.

Police Scotland is investigating the dog attack which killed 69 of the waterfowl and injured a further 30 on Monday morning, September 12.

It is understood the two dog then attempted to target sheep in a nearby field.

Pictures shared on the farm shop's social media showed the killed white ducks lined up in in two long rows.

READ MORE: Man appears in court accused of 1976 murder of Renee MacRae and son Andrew

In a post on Facebook, the owners wrote: "The barking woke everyone and these dogs can be identified but not yet found!

"These ducks are only three months old and were very difficult to find and to replace!

"We are devastated - this was a prolonged attack on these defenceless animals! The Police are involved!"

It emphasised that they "have had enough" and instructed people to not walk their dogs on the farm.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

Sergeant Michael Irwine said: "Officers are appealing for information after 69 ducks were killed and 30 were injured at a farm in Elgin.

"The incident happened at around 4am on Monday, 12 September, 2022 at Mayne Farm after two dogs entered a shed at the premises.

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2869 of 12 September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”