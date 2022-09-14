An explosion at a South Ayrshire home that left a family of four in hospital was caused by a corroded gas pipe, a report has revealed.
One home was completely destroyed by the blast which also damaged dozens of other Gorse Park properties in the Kincaidston area of Ayr in October last year.
The entire gas network had been ripped out during a multi -agency probe. The Health and Safety Executive carried out a full investigation and later said it will take no further action.
However, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request showed “numerous localised spots of corrosion” were discovered in the pipe leading into the home, the BBC reported.
Data uncovered by the media organisation also revealed the damage may have been caused as far back as the early 1970s.
It is understood it may have occurred when the network was laid by a predecessor to Scottish Gas Networks (SGN).
The author of the report, Steve Critchlow, said the extent of the damage to the property meant it was “not possible to identify an ignition source."
He revealed that it was his opinion the pipe was corroded due to damage to its plastic coating.
None of the agencies involved in the building or development of the estate were apportioned the blame.
An HSE spokesperson described the investigation as “complex,” adding they were aware of the “significant disruption and concern” in the local community.
“We investigated this incident fully and notified the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) of the outcome of the investigation,” a statement said.
“HSE concluded that there was no evidence to indicate that, on the balance of probabilities, SGN failed to do all that it reasonably should have done to prevent the explosion.
“We know this will disappoint the residents of Kincaidston. We have written to those most directly affected to explain our decision.
“All of the gas metallic main and service pipes in the area have recently been replaced. However, the advice remains that if any person does smell gas at any time, then they should not hesitate in calling the National Gas Emergency Number 0800 111 999.”
