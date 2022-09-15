The Princess Royal is to return north of the border today to visit Glasgow to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was Patron.

Her Royal Highness, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will be met by the Lord Provost Councillor Jacqueline McLaren, in her capacity as Lord Lieutenant shortly after midday.

It comes just 24 hours after the Princess Royal joined the King and other senior Royals to walk behind the Queen's coffin which will lie in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral.

The public are invited to attend the arrival of the Royal Party at the entrance of the City Chambers.

The Princess Royal will be invited by the Lord Lieutenant to view flowers left in tribute to her late mother, laid at the front of the City Chambers.

King Charles III and the Princess Royal in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as it lies on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Photo credit: David Ramos/PA Wire.

The princess will then be introduced to the Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken; Director of Finance, Martin Booth; Lord Dean, May Storrie, Second Citizen, and Deacon Convener Bruce Reidford ,Third Citizen.

The organisations The Princess Royal will meet representatives of are Friends of Glasgow Cathedral; Glasgow Caledonian University; Royal British Legion of Scotland; YMCA; Royal Scottish Society of Arts; Royal Scottish Country Dance Society; Lambhill Stables, and RSNO.

Princess Anne has been a constant on her late mother's final journeys as the Queen's coffin left Balmoral Castle on Sunday morning.

The princess followed behind the hearse on the six hour journey to the Palace of Holyrood House. She joined her brothers for a solemn procession on the Royal Mile ahead of a thanksgiving service at St Giles' Cathedral on Monday afternoon which was attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Queen was said to have chosen her only daughter to be the one who accompanied her coffin.

On Tuesday evening she accompanied her late mother's coffin as it left Scotland for the final time from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt and on to Buckingham Palace for the last time.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence after the coffin of Queen Elizabeth was taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles' Cathedral. Photo credit: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

In a statement from the Princess Royal, she said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

"We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."

The King is to have a private day of reflection after a momentous period that saw him become monarch.

Charles has returned to his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire and is not expected to attend any public events on Thursday.

In the detailed planning for the aftermath of the Queen's death - known as "London Bridge" - a day was set aside at this point for the new monarch to have some time away from public duties.

The period will allow the King to pause, but it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.

The new monarch led the royal family in a public display of homage to the late Queen by walking behind her coffin with his siblings, sons and other relatives as it was carried into Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until the state funeral on Monday.

Watched by tens of thousands lining the route from Buckingham Palace, the King delivered his mother to the hands of the nation for a period of four days.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon with the Princess Royal before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth was taken by hearse from St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, for Edinburgh Airport. Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

Every day of the year, except Christmas Day, he will receive from government ministers - and from representatives in Commonwealth and foreign countries - information in the form of policy papers, cabinet documents and Foreign Office telegrams.

The correspondence also includes a daily summary of events in Parliament, letters and other state papers which are sent by his private secretary in the red boxes also used by Government ministers to carry confidential documents.

All of the papers have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.

The red boxes are made by leather goods company Barrow and Gale but it is not known if Charles has received a new set or is using the Queen's boxes for the time being.

The late Queen still used the boxes that were made for her on her coronation in 1953, having had them refurbished over the years.