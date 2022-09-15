THEY were brought together in grief and as the parents of two Scots killed abroad met for the first time they shared a joint hope that one day they would have justice.



The parents of Kirsty Maxwell and the father of Craig Mallon bravely came together as the first-ever CrimeCon Glasgow got under way yesterday.

More than 500 people attended the event at the Hilton Hotel, the first convention north of the Border.

Read more: Glasgow Crime Con: Victims will be put first in bid to crack unsolved cases

Event organiser Nancy Baughen gathered crime experts and panellists for the programme which offered an insight into true crime, cold cases, and the plight of families when a loved one dies abroad.

Kirsty Maxwell died while on holiday in Benidorm in 2017

Ms Baughen said respect for victims, families and law enforcement is always at the forefront of everything they do.

“We hope through CrimeCon we can help families keep unsolved cases in the public eye,” she said.

It was a platform which is hoped will shed new light on both Kirsty and Craig’s cases.

Tragic death

FOR Brian and Denise Curry, being in the public eye is a position they would never have imagined they would be in, but they are doing all they can for their daughter Kirsty who died following a mysterious balcony plunge while on holiday in 2017.

The 27-year-old, from Livingston, West Lothian, plunged from the tenth-floor balcony of a room in the Apartamentos Payma occupied by five British men.

Mr Curry told the convention about the challenges they have faced even to get information about their daughter’s case and how they felt let down.

Itmis why they were grateful when former senior detective David Swindle, the man who snared serial killer Peter Tobin, took on the case. Mr Swindle launched Victims Abroad, an organisation set up to help families when they find themselves in a similar situation to the Currys.

Read more: Real life Prime Suspect cop Jackie Malton to tell all at Glasgow CrimeCon

“There is no mandatory process in place in the UK to address the issue of a killing, murder or death abroad,” Mr Curry said.

“The expectations of a helping hand and assistance from official sources is sadly lacking and does not even come close to advocating support or comfort, be it legal, financial, or just to be there as a source of strength.

“In Spain, where Kirsty was killed, the case was initially treated as a manslaughter killing.

“We as the family had to jump through hoops, over hurdles and beg for information that was not forthcoming or even made clear.”

10 years on no one has been caught for Craig Mallon's death in Spain

Five years on, her distraught parents are still looking for answers to key questions. They feel Spanish police did not carry out their investigation with due diligence, care or attention.

Mr Curry added: “They did not treat the scene as a major crime scene and did not manage the key individuals and potential witnesses as what should have been done for a major crime investigation.

“The police report indicated it was initially a homicide investigation but the initial and later actions of the police were not what would be expected for such an investigation.”

Families’ help

DESPITE their grief, Kirsty’s parents set up a charity in her name to help families in a similar situation. The Kirsty Maxwell Charity aims to offer information and direct people to the right kind of help when someone is killed or injured abroad.

Kirsty’s aunt Angela Lees addressed the CrimeCon audience, saying: “As a charity we are not here to replace consular services or act as legal advisers for those people who find themselves in a tragic, unfortunate and gut-wrenching situation as we found ourselves in when we were told of Kirsty’s death.

“We realise that others have faced the same issue, we realise that there is a need to support and help others as they grasp with the difficulties of foreign judiciaries, a language they don’t speak, and the cultural differences that exist when dealing with a death abroad.”

In the audience was Ian Mallon whose son Craig was killed. Craig, from Coatbridge, was killed in a single-punch attack while on holiday in Lloret de Mar on Spain’s Costa Brava in May 2012. It might be 10 years since his death, but Mr Mallon was this year given renewed hope after it emerged a mystery female made a call from the scene that night. They now hope she will come forward.



Victims Abroad’s Mr Swindle, who has been helping both families, said: “Everyone in this room has an interest in crime, justice and victims so hopefully with your connections and social media networks you can help spread the word regarding Craig and Kirsty’s families’ appeals for information, case progress, and help push for Government change to help killed-abroad victims’ families who should never have to endure what Kirsty, Craig and hundreds of other families have had to grapple with.”