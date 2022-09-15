A 19-year-old has been convicted of raping a 14-year-old schoolgirl and abandoning her in the snow with no shoes on.
Spencer Smith of Wishaw was found guilty of the attack in Newmains, North Lanarkshire on on February 1, 2019 when he lured the girl to the woods before carrying out the attack.
The schoolgirl had been consuming alcohol at a hen do when she left to meet Smith, who led her into the woods known locally as The Bing.
There the 19-year-old pounced on his victim, who attempted to kick him away during the assault.
Smith then abandoned the girl, who was later found to be three times over the drink-drive limit, in the snow without trainers before she was picked up by the police.
In his closing speech, prosecutor John McElroy said: "Spencer Smith had sex with a drunk child.
"She said she 'tried to like get him off with kicking him'.
"When he left her in the snow, without her trainers and freezing we heard her call to 999.
"Smith knew she was not consenting but persisted anyway, taking his sexual pleasure from an incapable child, under the significant influence of alcohol who was trying to kick him off."
The man had told jurors that the sex was entirely consensual, but was convicted of a single charge of rape at the High Court in Glasgow.
The advocate depute put it to him that the police and toxicologist all spoke about alcohol and the effect it had on the girl.
He said: "If the jury take these things as true, they possibly cast your evidence in a different light."
Smith replied: "I suppose."
Upon hearing the verdict Smith broke down in the dock as did members in the public gallery. He was heard to say:'Absolute joke' before being led into the cells.
He was locked up and will be sentenced next month, with the rapist also placed on the sex offenders' register for a period of time to be determined at sentencing.
