DEFENCE giant Babcock has hailed a double-contract win that will boost Poland’s frigate programme.

The two contracts "underpin the strong economic and trade relations between the United Kingdom and Poland".

Babcock is leading the UK frigate programme and announced the start of construction of the first of five Royal Navy Type 31 frigates, HMS Venturer, at its Rosyth facility earlier this year.

The class design contract and the transfer of knowledge and technology framework agreement respectively support the further development of the programme and the enhancement of shipbuilding capability in Poland to deliver its MIECZNIK (Swordfish) vessels to schedule.

Babcock was also earlier this year chosen as the platform design provider and technology partner for Poland’s new frigate programme.

Babcock is supporting the PGZ-MIECZNIK Consortium for three Arrowhead 140 frigates to be built in Polish shipyards by a local workforce, drawing significantly from Polish suppliers and Babcock’s global supply chain.

The MIECZNIK programme is an important addition to Babcock’s established support to international defence customers across the globe and its continued international growth ambitions.

Under the framework contract, Babcock will share its technology, engineering expertise and industry know-how with PGZ S.A., PGZ SW and Remontowa Shipbuilding with the aim to transform their shipyards and deliver the MIECZNIK programme for the Polish Navy.

The cooperation will include human resources development and staff training, support in infrastructure upgrades planning and the implementation of tools and technologies.

Babcock announced its MIECZNIK frigate programme contracts during MSPO, the 30th International Defence Industry event held in Kielce, Poland.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said: “I am delighted with the progress on the Polish MIECZNIK programme.

Our work in Poland builds on the shared interests of the NATO countries. Babcock will deliver first-class frigates that will contribute significantly to the sovereign defence capability in Poland.

“We look forward to building on our close working relationship with the PGZ-MIECZNIK Consortium.”

The value of the contracts was not disclosed.

