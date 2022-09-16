COVID rates in Scotland have climbed for the second week in a row and are currently the highest in the UK, according to the latest surveillance by the Office for National Statistics.
The ONS estimates that one in 45 people in Scotland had Covid in the week ending September 5, up from one in 50 and one in 55 over the previous two weeks.
The figures are based on household sampling - excluding people in hospital and care home settings - to evaluate the prevalence of the virus in the community.
Scotland is currently the only part of the UK seeing an increase in cases nationally, which may be linked to schools reopening in mid-August.
The highest virus rates appeared to be concentrated the the east of Scotland, including Dundee and Fife.
According to the ONS, England is continuing to see a decrease while the trend in Northern Ireland and Wales was said to be "uncertain".
In England, the case rate was estimated at one in 75 compared to one in 110 in Wales and one in 55 in Northern Ireland.
However, there is evidence of a recent uptick in cases and hospital admissions in patients testing positive for Covid in south-west England.
stop routinely testing asympatomatic frontline NHS workers for Covid due to a "consensus that we are now in a downward trajectory from the most recent wave".The apparent increase in virus rates in Scotland comes after the Scottish Government confirmed plans to
The Scottish Government said regular testing would "pause" from September 28, but would be "kept under clinical review".
The move followed similar changes to protocols in England, where testing of frontline hospital staff and patients, and care home staff and residents, was suspended from August 31.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel