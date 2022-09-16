Members of the Aslef union are set to strike in a dispute over pay, with cross-border trains to be affected and disruption to the Conservative Party conference.
The train drivers' union was due to strike on Thursday but delayed the action after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
To respect the national period of mourning, a strike will not be officially announced until Tuesday, after the queen's funeral.
However, the managing director of LNER has announced on Twitter that the company has been informed of strike action on October 1 and 5.
This morning we have been notified by the ASLEF trade union of further days of strike action on Saturday 1 October and Wednesday 5 October.— David Horne (@DavidHorne) September 16, 2022
We have suspended ticket bookings for these dates - we will review our plans and confirm asap which LNER services will run on these days.
It's expected that drivers from 12 companies will take industrial action, with ticket sales on affected lines already suspended for those dates.
While the action will not affect ScotRail services, cross-border services heading to and from Scotland are likely to be disrupted.
In addition the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham between October 2 and 5 will face significant disruption if the strikes go ahead.
The cost of living crisis has seen a number of strikes in recent weeks, with both public and private sector workers looking for pay rises in line with inflation soaring and food prices at their highest in 14 years.
Mick Lynch, head of the rail wokers' union the RMT, has warned that strikes could continue indefinitely if a pay deal is not found.
Meanwhile, new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to take away some union rights by introducing legislation that would mandate a minimum level of service in some sectors, including railways.
That has been decried as "an attack on fundamental British liberty" by the Trade Union Congress.
