Summary

As it happened: Final farewell to Queen Elizabeth as monarch laid to rest

By Herald Scotland Online

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The Queen is to be laid to rest in a historic state funeral on Monday
  • World leaders will attend to offer a final farewell to the monarch
  • The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos