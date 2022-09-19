A MAN has been charged following the death of a mother in Aberdeen.

The body of Jill Barclay, 47, was found near an address on Stoneywood Road in the Dyce area of the city at approximately 3.30am on Saturday.

Police confirmed a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

In a statement issued through police, the family of Ms Barclay said: “Jill was a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter.”

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Jill’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers in the area working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the community that they can speak to them if they have any concerns.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area who has not already spoken officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0518 of Saturday September 17 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.