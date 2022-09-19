Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash involving a vehicle on the A887 at Invermoriston.
Around 1.20pm on Sunday, September 18, a grey Mercedes B class was discovered having been involved in a crash.
The body of a man was found at the scene.
Formal identification has not taken place, but the family of missing man John Winton McNab, 86, reported missing from Perth have been made aware.
Sergeant David Miller from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way and our thoughts are with John’s family and friends.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John’s grey Mercedes B class between Tuesday, 13 September and Sunday, 18 September to contact police.
"I also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible as you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.
“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1660 of 18 September.”
