A man has died after getting into difficulty in the water at a beach in East Lothian.

Police and emergency services, supported by the RNLI and local coastguard, attended the scene at a beach in Tyninghame, East Linton, on Sunday, September 18.

Sadly the 51-year-old man died at the scene.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:"A 51-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the water at a beach in Tyninghame, East Linton on Sunday, 18 September. 

"Police and emergency services, supported by the RNLI and local coastguard, attended, however, the man died at the scene. 

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal." 