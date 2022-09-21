Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for Covid-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, the royal palace said.
Queen Margrethe, 82, who has been on the throne for 50 years, cancelled her official duties after the Tuesday night test, according to a royal household statement.
Her eldest son, heir-to-the-throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, would take Queen Margrethe’s place hosting a dinner with Danish government officials and members of parliament, the palace added.
Queen Margrethe previously tested positive for the virus in February.
At the time, the palace said she had received three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
READ MORE: Scottish composer was 'deeply honoured' to write anthem for Queen's funeral
Queen Margrethe was among the dignitaries who attended the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
The Danish monarch’s half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving sovereign following the death of the Queen, 96, who ruled for 70 years.
Out of respect for the late British monarch, Queen Margrethe had asked her court to adjust the September 10-11 programme for her own 50-year anniversary commemorations.
Among the events she cancelled at short notice was an appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet well-wishers and a ride in a horse-drawn carriage through Copenhagen.
Queen Margrethe was proclaimed queen on January 15 1972, a day after her father, King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here