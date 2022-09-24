Ricky Ross, Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, tomorrow

Deacon Blue’s front man has a new memoir, Walking Back Home (it’s rather good) and a new solo album, Short Stories Vol. 2, to promote, so this is the perfect opportunity to hear him tell some stories and sing some songs. Did you know Deacon Blue’s album Raintown is 35 years old this year? Not that I’m trying to make you feel old or anything.

An Extra Good Night with Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, Wednesday

Heads up, Herald foodies. Chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad, authors of Ottolenghi Test Kitchen, are coming to Edinburgh to bring their culinary experience to the Queen’s Hall stage. The promise is that they will help you learn how to “Ottolenghify” your cooking. Fair warning, this may not apply to ready meals.

Fingers Crossed, Miki Berenyi, Nine Eight Books, £22, published Thursday

Indie darlings Lush were one of the reliable musical pleasures of the early 1990s. Now Miki Berenyi tells the story of the band in this new memoir, which takes in triumph and tragedy. Tracey Emin, Blur, Pearl Jam and even Sean Connery turn up in its pages.

Cumnock Tryst, Cumnock, Thursday to Sunday

This year’s Cumnock Tryst dips its toes into jazz, gospel and Scottish folk, but Sir James MacMillan’s festival still holds classical music close to its heart. And so, alongside appearances by Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham, (Thursday, 7.30pm at the Dumfries Arms Hotel) and The Ruth Naomi Floyd Jazz Quartet (Friday at 9.15pm also in the Dumfries Arms Hotel), you can catch the King’s Singers performing works by William Byrd and Gyorgy Ligeti amongst others (there may be even a taste of MacMillan himself in there too) at the Trinity Church (Friday, 7.30pm). Meanwhile, East Ayrshire composer Douglas Munn (who was also a professor of mathematics and the brother of Herald poetry editor Lesley Duncan) is celebrated in a programme performed by Latvian pianist Arta Arnicane (Dumfries House, Sunday, October 2, 2pm and 4pm). Later the same day the Ayrshire Symphony Orchestra and the Cumnock Tryst Festival Chorus, conducted by MacMillan and John Wilson, will perform new works as well as Gavin Bryars’s Jesus’ Blood Never Failed Me Yet, in memory of festival chorus member Scott Riddex.

Wigtown Book Festival, Wigtown, until October 2

Escape into the world of books (and the Scottish Borders) as the Wigtown Book Festival returns for another packed programme of literary treats. This year’s guests include Robert Harris, Lisa Jewell, Christopher Brookmyre, Ricky Ross (him again) and shepherdess Hannah Jackson. Stick around long enough and there will be some drinking and dancing. What better way to welcome in autumn?