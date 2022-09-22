THE Herald has won more awards than any other newspaper in this year’s Scottish Press Awards.

The ceremony for the 43rd annual awards were held last night at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central, with the newspaper and its journalists winning a total of eight awards across the 13 categories they were nominated among. In total, nine awards were won amongst Newsquest titles.

Winners from The Herald were Brian Donnelly for Financial Business Journalist of the year, Teddy Jamieson for Interviewer of the year and also Arts and Entertainment journalist, Neil Mackay for Feature Writer, health correspondent Helen McArdle for Specialist Reporter, Joanna Blythman for Food and Drink Writer, and Hannah Rodger who won Political Journalist.

The Herald and The Ferret were jointly awarded Journalism Team of the year for their series ‘Who runs Scotland’, which uncovered and scrutinised the people and organisations who exert significant influence over a range of areas of Scottish society.



Across Newsquest titles, Daniella Theis of Greenock Telegraph won Student Journalist of the year. Runners up across Newsquest titles included Iain Smith of Alloa & Hillfoots Advertiser for Arts and Entertainment journalist of the year, Jennifer Jones of the Ayr Advertiser for Best Coverage of a Live Event for her coverage of the Kincaidston explosion, and the Glasgow Times for the Local/Weekly Campaign of the year for their ‘Save our Venues’ campaign.

Garry Scott, Acting Editor of The Herald, said: “We are extremely proud of all our journalists who have had their work recognised in this year’s Scottish Press Awards across news, features, health, politics and business. This is testament to the dedicated effort of our journalistic team who work tirelessly to write, report and uncover the issues that matter to people in Scotland today.

“The vast range of talent at last night’s awards across all nominees and winners showcased the thriving journalistic landscape in Scotland. We are thrilled to play a prominent part in setting the standard for quality journalism today.”