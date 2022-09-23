Exclusive
By Brian Beacom
GLASGOW’S iconic Pavilion Theatre has, for decades, excited audiences with posters advertising upcoming shows featuring acts such as Mrs Brown’s Boys, Sydney Devine and even The Monkees.
However, today the artwork catching the eye of patrons of the 118-year-old Grade 1 listed theatre is a ‘For Sale’ notice.
And for £3.9 million, the new buyer will acquire a 1,400-seat theatre that’s been refurbished with state-of-the-art equipment, a Louis XV interior design which also boasts an entertainment legacy stretching back to Harry Lauder and Charlie Chaplin.
Theatre manager Iain Gordon, who has staged, produced and even wrote plays and musicals for the Renfield Street operation, is set to leave after almost 40 years in charge.
A theatre insider says the decision to exit stage left has not been made by Mr Gordon.
The owners of the Pavilion, Tim and
A D D Martin, have entered into talks with the Ambassador Theatre Group, who currently operate Glasgow’s King’s Theatre and the Theatre Royal.
“This is an astonishing turn of events,” said the insider, who asked not to be named. “The Pavilion was once part of a successful plc, which went bust in the 1980s, with debts of £30m.
“Iain Gordon came in and revitalised the theatre and it’s gone on to become a hugely successful operation, making around £500k a year profit. And it’s assumed that the Pavilion has bank assets of around £3m.”
“The news that it is likely to be sold off to its biggest rivals is creating shockwaves in Scottish theatre.”
The Renfield Street theatre has survived two world wars and the Krankies’ beanstalk disaster.
It was reborn in the 80s after former employee George Martin took his redundancy money and hired Iain Gordon to run the operation.
But there have been trials and travails.
The theatre, which began life as a music hall, was flooded in the early 1990s when a water tank burst.
Since that time, it’s had to endure a major refit as a result of the devastating fire in nearby Victoria’s nightclub.
And the only non-subsidised major commercial theatre in Scotland has had to battle for audiences, continually coming up with new comedy streams.
When the theatre has faced difficult times, however, acts such as hypnotist Robert Halpern and Brendan O’Carroll have appeared at exactly the right times to regenerate the building and play to packed audiences.
Along the way, the Pavilion has become synonymous with home grown comedy, such as Des Dillons’ Singing I’m No’ A Billy and James Barclay’s Paras Over the Barras.
Stars such as Ricky Gervais and Billy Connolly have appeared. Wet Wet Wet played the Pavilion in the early stage of their career. Comedy nights have featured a range of performers, from Jim Davidson to Julian Clary, from the Singing Kettle to Sydney Devine, offering Iain Gordon the opportunity to self-proclaim the Pavilion to be “The Scottish National Theatre of Variety Theatre”.
When the news broke today that the Martin brothers were considering a sale of the rococo-styled theatre, several business groups became interested in purchase. Insiders say that Iain Gordon, although close to retirement, proposed a management buyout, but that was rejected.
However, it looks like the Ambassador Theatre Group are the front runners in the bid to take over.
Theatre insiders have however asked questions about a possible monopoly situation regarding theatre ownership in one city, if ATG take control of the Pavilion. However, ATG, the UK’s largest theatre group with over 40 venues, do not own the King’s Theatre; it is leased to them by Glasgow City Council and the Theatre Royal is owned by Scottish Opera.
Questions have also been raised surrounding future content and pricing. “Will ATG, if they buy it, which is likely, endeavour to maintain the local content and encourage local writers to produce the sort of content the Pavilion audiences have long experienced?”
The insider added: “And what of the pricing policy? The Pavilion tends to operate at the budget end of the market. It will be fascinating to see how the Ambassador Group will programme shows, and what they will charge for them.”
It is understood that Iain Gordon will continue running the Pavilion Theatre until the New Year, with panto The Magical Adventures of Aladdin set to become his swansong.
The Martin brothers were unavailable for comment.
A spokesman for ATG declined to comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel