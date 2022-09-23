ScotRail has confirmed members of the RMT trade union will take part in fresh strike action on Monday, October 10.
The rail operator said that impact on services “is likely to be significant".
The strike will take place on the last day of the SNP conference, which will take place at The Event Complex Aberdeen from Saturday, October 10 to Monday, October 10.
ScotRail said full details of the impact on services will be issued in the coming days.
ScotRail members of the RMT trade union will be taking part in strike action on Monday, 10 October.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 23, 2022
The impact on services is likely to be significant and we will update you in the coming days with full details. pic.twitter.com/uacDTWdFO5
It comes after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) voted on Tuesday to strike after rejecting an improved 5 per cent pay offer.
Phil Campbell, Head of Customer Operations at ScotRail, said: "ScotRail has today been notified by the RMT that its members will hold ScotRail strike action on Monday, 10 October.
“This will have significant consequences for the service we are able to offer our customers.
"We will update our customers in the coming days on the full extent of the impact of industrial action."
