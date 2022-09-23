The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) is to investigate the death of a man in the Highlands.

John Winton McNab, 86, died after a car was discovered having been involved in a crash on the A887 at Invermoriston. 

He was the driver of a grey Mercedes B which was discovered around 1.20pm on Sunday, September 18. 

Police Scotland confirmed the PIRC has been instructed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to investigate Mr McNab’s death.

John Winton McNab.

Mr Mcnab's family has released a statement through Police Scotland, which said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family. We request that our privacy is respected at this sad time.”

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Mr McNab’s death and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting reference 1660 of 18 September, 2022.