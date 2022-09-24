IT has been officially recognised as the first ever international football match, with just 4,000 people coming out to watch a 0-0 draw between Scotland and England in Partick, Glasgow.

Held on St Andrew’s Day in 1872, the match was at Hamilton Crescent, the West of Scotland Cricket Club’s ground.

Now, to mark the 150th anniversary, a series of events will be held over the next three months, arranged by the team behind the drive to have the first Hampden and sites linked to Scotland’s footballing history recognised as a Unesco World Heritage site.

As part of the Hampden Collection, #Fitba150 will be launched aiming at explaining the Scottish roots of international football.

Last year Football’s Square Mile, the World’s Biggest Open-Air Football Museum, was launched following the discovery of the foundations of the world’s first enclosed purposefully built international football ground – The 1st Hampden Park.

The West of Scotland Cricket ground in Glasgow's West End where the first football international was played in 1872. Photo Gordon Terris Herald & Times.

The Hampden Collection team have taken things one step further with the launch of a bid for Unesco World Heritage Site status for Scotland’s unique football history.

Graeme Brown, founder of the Hampden Collection, said: “This original ‘Great Match’ provided the ignition switch and launchpad for the explosion of football across Glasgow and Scotland, and led to the trailblazing Scotch Professors taking their beautiful game to the world.

“This 150th anniversary of international football celebrates the first occasion where 4,000 Tartan Army foot soldiers marched to watch their heroes play.

“The game signalled the start of a love affair with their national football team, and our celebrations will immortalise the Tartan Army’s 150th birthday.”

The programme’s main event will feature a celebratory kick-off at West of Scotland Cricket Ground on St Andrew’s Day, featuring two of the great-grandchildren of Joseph Taylor, one of Scotland’s players who featured in the first match.

Taylor was a trailblazer for both country and club, playing at full-back for Scotland in the first six internationals, and featured in all of Queen’s Park’s Scottish Cup winning teams of 1874, 1875 and 1876.

Events will be held to mark the first football international match being played in 1872. Photo Gordon Terris Herald & Times.

Further events are planned for the fans to enjoy, with two invitation only events in November, concluding with the Tartan Army’s 150th Big Birthday Bash at The Shed on Friday, December 2, which will be a ticketed event.

Mr Brown added: “We’ve been building towards this anniversary over the last five years, and developed a platform to celebrate one of the most important moments in football.

“The world should recognise Scotland as the home of international football, where Queen’s Park set the template for all future matches, and established a legacy enjoyed around the world today.

“Our mission is to create memorable moments for everyone fascinated by Scotland’s pioneering contribution to the footballing world and tell this story to the masses.”

#Fitba150 includes events involving two foundation clubs of Scottish football, namely Queen’s Park and Clydesdale, who contested the first Scottish Cup Final.

The mural at Hampden Bowling Club, Glasgow, site of the original Hampden Park ground which commemorates the first game played there on March 11, 1882. Scotland won 5-1 against England.

Both of these teams were the driving force behind the creation of the Scottish Football Association, which was created some five months after the inaugural international match.

Queen’s Park Football Club director Gregor Hall said: “The club is delighted to work with The Hampden Collection to create a highly entertaining and informative series of events.

“Queen’s played a pivotal role in organising the world’s first international football match, and we must celebrate these trailblazers and pioneers of the modern game.”

Clydesdale Cricket Club’s vice-president Alistair Bleach said: “The dear green fields of Glasgow have always been a place for emerging sports.

“These cricket clubs were often the origin or venue points for the rising popularity of team sports such as rugby, hockey and football.

“As Clydesdale enters its 175th year, we are celebrating its role at the forefront of the ‘football explosion’ alongside the efforts of Scotland’s other cricket clubs and Queen’s Park Football Club.”

Hampden Bowling Club where the first Hampden Park was discovered

Colin Mair, president of West of Scotland Cricket Club, which hosted the historic game, said that match heralded the dawn of international football and shows “how Glasgow and the then West cricket and rugby clubs were at the forefront of the football revolution, which now sees the game enjoyed around the world today by millions.”