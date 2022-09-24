STRICTLY Come Dancing returned to our screens last night as the shows 20th series began.
Fifteen new celebrities entered the ballroom last night for the launch show, with each one paired up with a professional dancer.
And as it was unveiled that Loose Women's Kaye Adams was paired up with Kai Widdrington, Glaswegians enjoyed a familiar sight.
READ MORE: Loose Women's Kaye Adams is leaving her comfort zone for Strictly 2022
The 59-year-old broadcaster appeared at Kelvingrove Art Gallery as she met her new dance teacher.
Standing in the entrance hall waiting for Kai's arrival, she said: "We're in front of the beautiful Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.
"I spend my days walking my dog around this park."
Upon learning her dance partner was Kai, she said she "couldn't be more delighted".
The pair then danced in the West End tourist attraction while the Strictly theme music was played on the Kelvingrove organ.
She later performed her first dance of the series as part of a high-energy group performance, featuring all the contestants on yesterday evening's programme, to Starlight by The Superman Lovers.
Viewers took to social media to share their joy at the art gallery's appearance on the show.
One person tweeted: "The strictly theme on the Kelvingrove organ! #stuffofdreams #blessmyglaswegianheart."
Another said: "That Kelvingrove Museum that the Loose Strictly Woman is at is absolutely stunning. One of the most beautiful buildings."
A third person added: "A lovely hint of @raemorrismusic on Strictly, on the backdrop of the gorgeous Kelvingrove Museum."
Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight on BBC One at 6.45pm.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here