STRICTLY Come Dancing returned to our screens last night as the shows 20th series began.

Fifteen new celebrities entered the ballroom last night for the launch show, with each one paired up with a professional dancer.

And as it was unveiled that Loose Women's Kaye Adams was paired up with Kai Widdrington, Glaswegians enjoyed a familiar sight.

READ MORE: Loose Women's Kaye Adams is leaving her comfort zone for Strictly 2022

The 59-year-old broadcaster appeared at Kelvingrove Art Gallery as she met her new dance teacher.

Standing in the entrance hall waiting for Kai's arrival, she said: "We're in front of the beautiful Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

"I spend my days walking my dog around this park."

Upon learning her dance partner was Kai, she said she "couldn't be more delighted".

The pair then danced in the West End tourist attraction while the Strictly theme music was played on the Kelvingrove organ.

She later performed her first dance of the series as part of a high-energy group performance, featuring all the contestants on yesterday evening's programme, to Starlight by The Superman Lovers.

Viewers took to social media to share their joy at the art gallery's appearance on the show.

One person tweeted: "The strictly theme on the Kelvingrove organ! #stuffofdreams #blessmyglaswegianheart."

Another said: "That Kelvingrove Museum that the Loose Strictly Woman is at is absolutely stunning. One of the most beautiful buildings."

A third person added: "A lovely hint of @raemorrismusic on Strictly, on the backdrop of the gorgeous Kelvingrove Museum."

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight on BBC One at 6.45pm.