THE Reform and Revocation Law about to be passed by Westminster will finally scrap any EU regulations still in existence in the UK. Back to the bread and pepper-filled sausages we used to buy in our shops before EU regulations made sausages made of meat mandatory.

Back to standing in queues for visas to holiday in Europe and a final goodbye to all the EU-trained staff who used to complete the staffing of our hospitals and old folks homes, as well as the EU workers who came to Britain to help with the harvest.

On top of that, the Conservative mini-Budget increases our national debt to a sum that will never be repaid in our lifetime ("Tax cuts for super-rich won’t be ‘blindly followed’ by Scots", The Herald, September 24). It benefits the already well-off. Pensioners and the poor have been forgotten. Food banks will become a standard shop in every city.

On that Monday of “National Mourning” a newspaper had a picture of King Charles III, his arms held out in welcome to Liz Truss. Both had huge grins of delighted success on their faces. They may be happy about the state of the country, Scots, excepting bankers and the unco rich are not.

Our only hope is to gain the independence that allows us to keep the energy produced in Scotland so we can lower its price, and to run our own country for our own people’s benefit.

Elizabeth Scott, Edinburgh

Tax powers not fit for purpose

KWASI Kwarteng’s Budget to stimulate the City of London at the expense of the poorest in society further highlights that the limited devolution fiscal arrangements are no longer fit for purpose.

There is no evidence that lowering income tax would increase the tax take in Scotland or boost the economy, whereas if a Scottish government raises income tax, then our block grant decreases so it is a no-win situation. As the main fiscal power under devolution, income tax is a blunt instrument without also having all the other taxation powers.

Without the full taxation and borrowing powers of a normal country no Scottish government can resolve the problems of poverty when the UK’s tax policies overwhelmingly favour the richest in society or fully tackle an under-pressure NHS which is in a poor state throughout the UK due to decades of underfunding by Westminster governments and this affects Scotland’s allocation through the Barnett Formula, which is decreasing due to the increased NHS privatisation in England.

Staff recruitment problems are exacerbated by remaining outside the EU, which no UK party wants to change for fear of losing Middle England votes, but Scotland needs far more young people to come here to work in order to pay for our ageing population.

The gap between the rich and poor is widening in the UK and the standard of living for the average household is much lower than in Norway, Denmark, Finland, Slovenia and Ireland. Without independence, energy-rich Scotland, which exports six times the amount of gas that we use, cannot prosper like our near neighbours in Scandinavia and Ireland.

Mary Thomas, Edinburgh

This is what the Tories do

THERE is much talk of the UK Chancellor "betting the house" and "gambling" with his tax cuts to the wealthiest but that is not really the case.

Kwasi Kwarteng is scooping up public money – present and future – in vast quantities and shovelling it at rich mates.

From Margaret Thatcher's privatisation to George Osborne's crushing austerity and including a Brexit that removes workers protections, regulations and rights, this is what Tories do.

Thankfully we at least don't have to listen to dishonest guff like David Cameron's "big society" or Boris Johnson's "levelling up" lie.

Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng are razing what is left of Britain to the ground and not hiding the fact.

Amanda Baker, Edinburgh

Kwarteng has put SNP in trouble

KWASI Kwarteng has put the SNP Government firmly behind the eight ball with his tax changes.

For years it has been proved that every time Nicola Sturgeon and co throw around their vote-catching freebies – baby boxes, free university places, prescriptions and the like – someone has to pay for it and it usually leads to cuts in other budgets. Now the SNP has the option of matching the tax rates in England or stretching the ever-widening gap between Scotland and the rest of Britain which it is predicted could see an exodus of skilled workers.

So to align Scotland with England means only one thing – other budgets will suffer. Watch this space.

Ian Balloch, Grangemouth

Living in a fantasy world

MANY years ago, the late Jessie was my invaluable housekeeper. Every Friday Jessie, basically the same dimensions in every direction, went to Weight Watchers. Every Monday I was informed that Jessie had "lost" two pounds. It got to the point that every Monday, I would tie a piece of string from a chair to her ankle lest she floated off into space. The facts contradicted the claims.

Every Thursday, I listen to First Minister's questions and every Thursday, I hear the same answer to the awkward opposition questions about the existing problems that things are being "addressed and reduced" and that the " next set of statistics will prove that the future is very bright indeed".

NHS waiting lists, A&E waiting times, cancer treatment times, ferry delivery. Need I go on?

The future for Scotland is so bright that we need to wear dark glasses. The facts contradict the claims but every Thursday I am, apparently, reassured.

Peter Wright, West Kilbride

Put profiteers on notice

DESPITE the fact that the United Kingdom has just begun the recovery process from the worst health, economic and social crisis since the Second World War, the entire UK energy industry has adopted a cruel, callous policy of group profiteering. Not because of their brilliant management skills or past investment policies, but solely due to Vladimir Putin's illegal war against Ukraine, a short six months ago.

My Concise English Dictionary defines a "profiteer " as follows: "1, A person who makes excessive profits, esp. by charging exorbitant prices for goods in short supply."

The above definition accurately describes our entire UK energy industry. It is an utter disgrace to humanity and is currently on target to make excessive profits of £170 billion over the next two years alone.

Many years ago, another Tory Prime Minister, Edward Heath, described such behaviour as "the unacceptable face of capitalism". At least Mr Heath, despite his few human weaknesses, was a true one-nation Tory. His personal pedigree was also well burnished by his four years of distinguished military service with the Royal Artillery during the Second World War.

Despite the foregoing facts, our brand new Tory Prime Minister Liz Truss has elected not to levy massive windfall taxes on the energy industry, but to expedite a massive subsidy to these greedy fat cat profiteers which will be a very heavy additional burden of debt for future generations to service.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party and all of the other political parties have a clear duty of care to the British people, which is to advise the UK energy industry that the next government, whether it be Labour and/or a coalition, will back-charge a levy, with interest, through a massive retrospective windfall tax.

A joint declaration of intent by all the opposition parties will put these fat cats fully on notice.

William Rae McCrindle, West Kilbride

Lucky to have the royals

MAX Cruickshank’s very detailed synopsis on the royals and their wealth (Letters, September 23), gives much food for thought.

We are very lucky, in this country, to divide state and government, an issue with which Mr Cruickshank is obviously at odds. Would he prefer the presidential style of the United States?

He criticises government spend on the state funeral, and the coronation to come; whilst accepting his argument on poverty, can we ignore the place of tradition in our country? The revenue generated by those who come specifically to witness these events, personally? In my view, the institution IS one of the best assets we have.

The needs of our vulnerable children and young adults, are, of course, so important; however, is abolishing the monarchy the answer? King Charles plans to pare down the coronation; it may well be that he, with William and his progressive mental health ideas, will show initiative in this vital area. Our new King’s background, as Prince of Wales, suggests a new and fresh approach. Some of Mr Cruickshank’s concerns may well be allayed.

Brian D Henderson, Glasgow

Read more letters: This immoral Budget shows why we need a General Election

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.