A bomb threat in Edinburgh prompted a major emergency response on Tuesday.
Chambers Street was locked down off by police as Explosive Ordnance Demolition crews arrived to investigate reports of a 'suspicious' package.
Firefighters also attended the scene as a cordon was put in place after the alarm was raised at around 10:55am.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service was evacuated as a precaution.
Chambers street in Edinburgh completely closed off for an ‘incident’ 😳— Erm Dea (@Em_E_Dee) September 27, 2022
Assuming buses temporarily diverted pic.twitter.com/S61rhTHx7b
Police later confirmed that the package was found to be non-suspicious and there was no wider risk to the public.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an unidentified package at a building on Chambers Street, Edinburgh around 10.55am on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022.
"Officers attended and the building was evacuated.
“The package was found to be non-suspicious and there was no wider risk to the public.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.25am on Tuesday, 27 September to support our emergency service partners at Chambers Street, Edinburgh.”
