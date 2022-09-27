A bomb threat in Edinburgh prompted a major emergency response on Tuesday.

Chambers Street was locked down off by police as Explosive Ordnance Demolition crews arrived to investigate reports of a 'suspicious' package.

Firefighters also attended the scene as a cordon was put in place after the alarm was raised at around 10:55am.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service was evacuated as a precaution.

Chambers street in Edinburgh completely closed off for an ‘incident’ 😳



Assuming buses temporarily diverted pic.twitter.com/S61rhTHx7b — Erm Dea (@Em_E_Dee) September 27, 2022

Police later confirmed that the package was found to be non-suspicious and there was no wider risk to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an unidentified package at a building on Chambers Street, Edinburgh around 10.55am on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022.

"Officers attended and the building was evacuated.

“The package was found to be non-suspicious and there was no wider risk to the public.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.25am on Tuesday, 27 September to support our emergency service partners at Chambers Street, Edinburgh.”