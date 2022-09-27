Glasgow and Livepool are the two cities which remain in the competition to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC has announced.

They have been selected after Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were removed from contention to host the music event in place of Ukraine.

Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the annual event, decided the show cannot be safely held in the country following Russia’s invasion.

Either Liverpool or Glasgow will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest after the UK was given the chance to host the event for the ninth time – more than any other country – after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

Phil Harrold, the chairman of the BBC’s host city selection committee, said: “Thanks to all seven cities across the UK who have demonstrated the enthusiasm and passion for Eurovision that exists right across the UK.

“We were incredibly impressed by the quality and creativity of all the city bids in what was a highly competitive field.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a very complex event and Liverpool and Glasgow have the strongest overall offer; we will continue our discussions with them to determine the eventual host city.

“We are determined to make the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest one that both reflects the winning position of Ukraine and is also an event that all of the UK can participate in.”

Nicola Sturgeon also previously voiced her support for Glasgow as the home of the contest in June, with the OVO Hydro arena, which features in the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in the city previously rumoured to be a favourite location to host the contest for the UK.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We’re excited that Glasgow has made it to the final two cities in the running to host Eurovision and a celebration of Ukraine next year.

"The competition has been very strong, but Glasgow has an unrivalled track-record for successfully hosting major global events.

"Between that experience and expertise; our famous live music scene, and one of the world’s top entertainment venues in the OVO Hydro – Glasgow has everything it takes to host a show that the whole Eurovision family can be proud of.”

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “We are delighted that Glasgow has made the final selection to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“The Scottish Government will continue to engage with Glasgow council as they progress their final bid.”