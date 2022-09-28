Today the finalists in this year’s The Herald Top Employer Awards have been announced and amongst them are many outstanding examples of businesses where care for employees is embedded firmly into the culture of the organisation.
These are the businesses which prioritise training and progression, with an understanding that supporting their people is the best way to get positive results and it is these kinds of companies that the Awards have always sought to celebrate.
A huge number of entries were received from every possible sector and amongst those in the running for the Small Employer of the Year category, sponsored by The Glenmorangie Company, are The Auchrannie Resort and The Victor Pizza Company, while included in the line-up for the Scottish Top Employer of the Year award, sponsored by Volvo Truck & Bus North and Scotland are Borders College and Zone Retail Data Systems.
To get to this stage, all entries have been scrutinised by a panel of industry experts and now for the finalists it is just a matter of waiting until Wednesday, 26 October, when the results will be revealed during an awards ceremony at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow.
Those backing the awards are also eagerly awaiting the results and Lynne McBurney, Arnold Clark Group Head of People, sponsors of the Leading Apprenticeship/Graduate Programme award said this week: ‘Congratulations to all the nominees on reaching this stage of the awards. This means that your business is doing outstanding work through apprentice and graduate programmes. As nominees, you are leaders in your field and an inspiration to other businesses. This category is particularly close to our hearts as an organisation because we know how much value graduates and apprentices can bring to the business. Not only can we pass on our knowledge and experience to them, but they bring in fresh ideas, making sure our business never becomes complacent and is always striving for new levels of excellence.’
Lee Ann Panglea, Head of the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland, sponsors of the Best Training and Skills Development Initiative, said: "Congratulations to everyone who has been recognised for everything they are doing to be a great employer by being shortlisted for The Herald Top Employer Awards. We look forward to celebrating with the finalists and winners at next month's awards ceremony."
Nikki Slowey, Co-founder and Director, Flexibility Works, sponsors of the Best Flexible Working award, said: “Congratulations to all the finalists in the flexible working category, which we are proud to support and sponsor. Every day I see the benefits that flexible working brings to people’s lives, but more than that business leaders tell us it helps them to recruit, retain and keep a happy and productive workforce. Flexible working really can be a win for people, business and society and it is great to see so many Scottish employers embracing flex. Given that 84% of Scottish workers want or already have flexible working, being a finalist in this category will bring huge kudos to any organisation.”
Kirsten O’Neill, People Director, Newton Property, sponsors of the Inspiring Employee Culture Award, said: “Huge congratulations to all of the finalists in The Herald Top Employer Awards 2022. The volume and standard of applicants have been immense, so to reach the finals is an incredible achievement in itself. I’m particularly excited by the finalists in the Inspiring Employee Culture category - the dedication, understanding and effort these companies have demonstrated is truly amazing. Many other companies out there could learn a lot from these finalists, they are truly shining bright and setting an incredible example. I would like to wish all the finalists across all eleven categories the very best of luck.”
And Fergus McMillan, Head of Equality, Skills Development Scotland, sponsors of the Best Diversity and Inclusion Dynamic in the Workplace category, said: “I would like to add my congratulations to all the finalists at this year’s Herald Top Employer Awards. SDS is proud to celebrate the importance of a diverse workforce by sponsoring the Best Diversity and Inclusion Dynamic in the Workplace category.
“We are a strong supporter of championing the reality that a diverse workforce - including a range of people and perspectives - builds stronger organisations, forges a far better understanding across different industries and helps to build the skills gap. The breadth and quality of the finalists showcases the great advances that employees are making in building greater inclusivity and eliminating inequalities in the workforce.”
This year's finalists can be viewed below:
Small Employer of the Year – sponsored by The Glenmorangie Company
- Auchrannie Resort
- Connect Three Solutions
- Firefish Software
- Good-Loop
- Iconic Resourcing
- PEEK - Possibilities for Each and Every Kid
- The Victor Pizza Company
Medium Employer of the Year
- AND Digital
- Borders College
- CMS
- Kibble Education and Care Centre
- The NWH Group
- Zonal Retail Data Systems
Large Employer of the Year
- Ashurst LLP
- DLA Piper
- Leidos UK
- SSEN Transmission
- University of the Strathclyde
Best Flexible Working – sponsored by Flexibility Works
- Arnold Clark
- Borders College
- Leidos UK
- Pursuit Marketing
- The Wise Group
- Warmworks
Best Diversity and Inclusion Dynamic in the Workplace – sponsored by Skills Development Scotland
- City Building
- CMS Scotland
- PEEK - Possibilities for Each and Every Kid
- SMS Plc
- SSE Plc
Leading Apprenticeship/Graduate Programme – sponsored by Arnold Clark
- CCG Scotland
- City Building
- Kibble Education and Care Centre
- Rearo Laminates Ltd
- Volvo Truck and Bus North & Scotland
Inspiring Employee Culture Award – sponsored by Newton Property Management
- AND Digital
- BIG Partnership
- Connect Three Solutions
- Fife College
- Firefish Software
- Mearns and Company
- PEEK - Possibilities for Each and Every Kid
- SSE Plc
Best Use of Digital Technologies
- AC Whyte & Co
- Allied Vehicles
- Borders College
- Fife College
- West College Scotland
Best Training and Skills Development Initiative – sponsored by CIPD
- AC Whyte & Co
- City Building
- Kibble Education and Care Centre
- The NWH Group
- Volvo Truck and Bus North & Scotland
Judges Award
- Auchrannie Resort
- Borders College
- Firefish Software
- SSEN Transmission
- University of Strathclyde
Scottish Top Employer of the Year – sponsored by Volvo Truck and Bus North & Scotland
- After Digital
- BIG Partnership
- Borders College
- Kibble Education and Care Centre
- PEEK - Possibilities for Each and Every Kid
- SSEN Transmission
- Zonal Retail Data Systems
Full details on the event can be found at: newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/scotemployer/
