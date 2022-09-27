The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.
The national weather service has warned “heavier rain and strong winds” will spread quickly eastwards on Friday, when areas such as Southampton and Plymouth on the south coast of England could see highs of 17C, with 16C forecast in London and Cardiff, 15C in Belfast and 14C in Glasgow.
Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth stressed Friday’s forecast weather is not unusual for the time of year, saying the impacts are expected to be limited at this stage.
Are you already wishing it was Friday❓— Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2022
Be prepared for some wet and windy weather, which will start it's life on the other side of the Atlantic pic.twitter.com/7pV1pVEt5P
She said: “The strongest winds will affect north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland where severe gales are possible, up to 55mph, during Friday morning and afternoon.
“There will also be strong winds along the south coast on Friday afternoon and evening, where there is a chance of gales, for a short period of time.”
She added: “We are expecting the strong Atlantic jet stream to develop and push a deep area of low pressure across the Atlantic that will bring a spell of rain to the UK on Friday with some strong winds following.
“It is likely to bring some of the heaviest rain and strongest winds we’ve seen so far this autumn.
“Saturday will be an unsettled day with blustery showers and perhaps some more persistent rain along the south.
“By Sunday however it’ll be a drier and calmer day across the UK.”
