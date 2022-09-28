IT is one of 100 piles which will be installed and is the first visible sign of progress on the new Govan to Partick bridge which will not only link two Glasgow communities but also provide greater access to employment.

Work began around Easter and while it was initially estimated it would be complete by the end of 2023, it will now be early 2024 before it is expected to be finished.

However, the project is taking shape with the installation of piles and infilling of the Water Row inlet are the main areas the project team is currently working on.

The £29.5million project includes the construction of a new swing pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Clyde between Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay in Partick, a connection that will re-establish the historic link between the two areas.

Construction of the Govan-Partick pedestrian bridge in Glasgow. The single-span swing bridge will connect Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay (pictured) at the Riverside museum. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: “The Govan - Partick Bridge re-establishes a historic link between the south and north banks of the Clyde, but it also has a much wider significance for both communities and Glasgow. The new crossing will bring real and lasting economic, environmental and social benefits at a local, city and national level.

“It will not only continue the regeneration of both banks of the river and the communities there; but will become a pivotal link between a series of very significant projects stretching from the University of Glasgow campus in Gilmorehill to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. We can also look forward to the bridge making it much easier for people to cross over the river, encouraging active travel and boosting visitor numbers in both Govan and the West End.”

It is expected to be a game-changer for communities and employment opportunities. Following construction of the bridge, it has been predicted there will be 23 per cent increase in jobs that are accessible within a 20-minute walk of Govan Cross and an 87 per cent increase in the number of jobs within a 10-minute cycle of Govan Cross.

David Buchanan, Project Manager for Farrans (contractors for Glasgow City Council on this Glasgow City Region City Deal project), said: “The construction of the Govan-Partick Bridge is progressing as planned, with the piling underway. We are currently piling the foundation and retaining structure to enable extension of the Quay at the Riverside Museum and Govan. Works have also started in river with the install of the fender piles in preparation for the Southern Pier works which are due to start in the next few months. Farrans are very honoured to be working on such a prestigious project in Glasgow which, coincidently, will mark 75 successful years for Farrans in Scotland.”

Govan to Partick bridge will link communities

The project will see demolition of a section of masonry/concrete quay wall and access stairs at Water Row, Govan; construction of a sheet piled quay wall and infilling to finished ground level to extend Pointhouse Quay to form the north bridge landing, access ramp and public realm. There will also be the construction of a reinforced concrete abutment/quay wall and Infilling of the disused Govan Ferry Inlet at Water Row in Govan to form the south landing; construction of bridge approach ramps, retaining walls, provision of drainage and public realm at the north and south bridge landings; bridge and public realm statutory and feature lighting.

As well as linking between communities, it is hoped it will also benefit visitor attractions and institutions/projects of national economic importance on both sides, and is a key part of the active travel route between the University of Glasgow's campus at Gilmorehill and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Construction of the Govan-Partick pedestrian bridge in Glasgow. The single-span swing bridge will connect Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay at the Riverside museum. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

These projects include the £38million UK Government Strength In Places funding to help the University of Glasgow develop the Clyde Waterfront Innovation Campus next to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital; the Water Row (housing and commercial) development; the proposed £100million Therme development at Glasgow Harbour, and proposals for more than 1,000 homes at Yorkhill Quay.

In November, a council report revealed the cost of the planned new bridge between Govan and Partick has soared by £12 million.

Councillors on the City Region Cabinet were asked to back awarding a £29.5m contract to construction firm Farrans - but the original estimated project budget was £17.5m.

Pictured is David Buchanan of Farrans. David is the project manager of the new Govan-Partick Bridge. Construction of the Govan-Partick pedestrian bridge in Glasgow. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Price “volatility” in the construction market, including the cost of steel, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and Brexit were listed as reasons for the increase.

Earlier this year there were calls to name the new bridge the Big Yin Bridge.

Hundreds of people have already signed the Change.org petition which urged Glasgow City Council to consider the move.

More than 140 construction jobs will be supported through this project, and significant community benefits will be delivered, including starts for 11 new employees; five new apprentices and a new graduate; school mentoring, work placement, volunteering and work experience opportunities.