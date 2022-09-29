Detectives investigating the 'brutal' murder of a taxi driver in Aberdeen nearly 40 years ago are appealing to trace a man who may be able to assist with their investigation.
On Thursday, 29 September, 1983, about 8.45pm, George Murdoch was attacked after he turned onto Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city, and later died.
A cheese wire was used during the attack on the 58-year-old.
Following an appeal issued by Police Scotland this time last year, officers are now looking to identify a man seen in Wilson's Sports Bar on Market Street in Aberdeen in September 2015.
Detective Inspector James Callander, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: “Following last year’s appeal we now have information about a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may be able to assist with our investigation into the murder of George.
“We continue to receive information about what may have happened to George, which is very encouraging and I would like to thank the public for this, the public’s continued assistance and support is vital in order to bring this enquiry to a conclusion and provide much needed closure to George’s family.
“We are urging anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation to contact 101 or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.police.uk.”
