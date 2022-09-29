A Glasgow railway line has been forced to close following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.
Network Rail Scotland confirmed the discovery was made on a building site close to the Cathcart Circle line between Muirend in the south of the city and Neilston in East Renfrewshire.
Network Rail Scotland tweeted: "The railway between Neilston and Muirend is closed due to an unexploded bomb being found on a building site close to the line.
Local police have implemented an exclusion zone for safety reasons, which includes a section of track.
Services between Glasgow Central and Neilston will be terminated at and started back from Muirend, with disruption expected to last until around 4pm today.
ScotRail confirmed that rail users can use their tickets on number 3, 54 and 103 buses while the situation is defused. They are also organising rail replacement buses.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police received a report of an unexploded ordnance having been found at a construction site on Springfield Road in Barrhead around 10.05am on Thursday, 29 September, 2022.
“The road is closed and a cordon is in place. EOD have been contacted.”
