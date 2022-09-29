The UK's largest maritime exercise is set to begin in Scotland on October 1, with eleven different nations taking part.
Exercise Joint Warrior will run across the UK for a fortnight, with NATO forces and partner nations training together in a safe, but realistic, environment.
In total, some 11,500 military personnel, 45 ships and submarines, and 30 aircraft will participate, with the action split into three distinctive phases:
During the first phase – running from October 1 to 5 – there will be maritime activity in exercise areas off the West Coast of Scotland, the Pentland Firth, and Cape Wrath.
From October 6 to 8, the activity will move to the North Sea and Irish Sea, before heading to the South Coast of England for the third and final phase from October 9 to 14.
Participating nations this year include: the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and the United States.
As well as activity off the UK coast, there will also be Merlin Mark 2 helicopters flying from Prestwick, as well as RAF Typhoons and UK P-8 Poseidon aircraft operating from RAF Lossiemouth.
Exercise Joint Warrior is a joint and combined exercise, involving all three branches of the UK armed forces – Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Army. Usually held twice a year – in the spring and autumn – it provides the armed forces the opportunity to train together in a realistic, but controlled, environment.
Exercise Joint Warrior is set to begin this Saturday until 15th October. Expect an increase in military traffic throughout the Clyde, be prepared for GPS disruption and take care if visiting the coast to view the exercise participants or if on the water during the period. pic.twitter.com/QPRHfb2OF8— Cumbrae Coastguard Rescue Team (@CumbraeCRT) September 29, 2022
Planned by Joint Training Exercise Planning Staff (JTEPS), this year the exercise will be coordinated and controlled from RAF St Mawgan in Cornwall.
Exercise planning staff have liaised with a wide variety of communities and organisations ahead of Joint Warrior to minimise the impact of military activity.
Organisations consulted include: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA); National Air Traffic Services (NATS); The Highlands and Islands Airports Authority; Scottish and Northern Irish fishery organisations; and several environmental agencies and groups.
