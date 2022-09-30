ONE of the UK's largest trade unions has seen strike action from its own staff in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Usdaw workers, who are members of the GMB union, picketed at sites across the UK yesterday, including the body's headquarters in Glasgow's south side.

Staff are calling for an increase in a proposed 3.5% pay deal and are requesting a blended working model is implemented to allow them to work from home.

Union members on the picket line declined to comment but a GMB spokesman said: "GMB supports its members taking action in this dispute and remain hopeful of a swift negotiated settlement."

Negotiations have been underway since May but broke down earlier this month, prompting a ballot for industrial action.

Usdaw - the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers - said the total pay deal, when salary contribution is accounted for, amounts to 11%.

The dispute involves around 100 of the union’s 400 staff.

Catriona Stewart

Usdaw General Secretary Paddy Lillis said: "I’m really disappointed that things have come to this.

"The GMB balloted on the pay offer and on the issue of introducing some form of home working but for me, home working is an issue of policy and there is a lot to think about and potential extra investment required.

"I asked for it to be set aside from the wage claim, so we can look at it at some future point."

Mr Lillis said the last two years have been "difficult and challenging" and added: "We need to ensure our reps and members get the best possible support going forward with my main priority being to get this union back firing on all cylinders."

Usdaw has previously said it lost 70,000 members during the pandemic.