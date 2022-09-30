A new state-of-the-art television studio has opened in Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall in what has been hailed as a “new and exciting chapter” for the iconic building.
The BBC Studioworks facility, which launched today, will meet the growing demand for production in Scotland as well as supporting the growth and development of Scotland’s creative workforce.
Taking up 10,500 square feet of Kelvin Hall, the purpose-built studio has been created with funding from the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council.
The chief executive of BBC Studioworks, Andrew Moultrie, said the studio was a “new and exciting chapter” for the company which is a subsidiary of the BBC.
“This is also a new chapter for this historic and much-loved building,” he added.
“Adding to its rich and varied history, Kelvin Hall now boasts a purpose-built studio facility which is futureproofed with cutting edge and industry leading technology.”
“We are proud to continue Kelvin Hall’s amazing legacy, which has spanned many generations, complementing the creative sector here in Glasgow and helping Scotland’s creative communities thrive.”
STV Studios will be the first client to record in and utilise the new studio, with the second series of BBC1’s quiz show Bridge Of Lies.
The demand for local production talent will grow significantly and BBC Studioworks, along with their partners Screen Scotland, are investing in the development of a creative workforce through a multi-camera TV conversion programme, to assist those with some experience in the sector to kickstart a career in studio entertainment production.
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has welcomed the studio’s launch.
He said:”BBC Studioworks is a welcome addition to Scotland’s existing range of studio space and reflects the vibrant expansion of the screen sector with its growing demand from local and international film and television production companies.
“This new state-of-the-art facility will create significant opportunities for programme makers and freelancers as well as further develop a sustainable industry by increasing our skills and talent base through a range of training programmes.”
Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The Kelvin Hall has always played an important role in the cultural life of Glasgow and Scotland and I am sure that the studio hub, the latest addition to what the building offers, will go from strength to strength.”
