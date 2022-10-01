Scotland’s answer to route 66, the North Coast 500, has been named the best road trip in the UK in a new poll of 2,000 drivers.
The accolade saw the iconic route beat off competition from the likes of Kendal to Keswick in the Lake District and Snake Pass in Peak District National Park.
It also comes less than two months after it was also named one of the top coastal road trips in the world.
Starting and finishing at Inverness Castle, the circular scenic route takes in the rugged landscapes of the far north of Scotland as it passes through six regions: Inverness-shire, Wester Ross, Easter Ross, Sutherland, Caithness, and the Black Isle.
Here are seven hidden gems to uncover on the stunning route:
Balnakeil Beach
On a clear sunny day you’d be forgiven for thinking you were in the Mediterranean at Balnakeil Beach in Durness. Situated near Cape Wrath in the very north of Scotland, the crescent-shaped beach is backed by large dunes. It's worth heading there late in the day, as it’s famous for its spectacular sunsets.
Just another beach on the @NorthCoast500...! #ScotSpirit Balnakeil #Beach 📷 FB/Click Clack Photo pic.twitter.com/r3CT6rsUbN— VisitScotland (@VisitScotland) February 25, 2017
Whaligoe Steps
Situated in the small port of Whaligoe near Lybster in Caithness, the Whaligoe steps are 300+ man-made steps that zig-zag down the cliffside to one of the most remarkable harbours in Scotland. While the climb back up is a ‘killer’, spare a thought for the local fisherwomen of years gone by who did it daily.
Whaligoe Steps south of Wick. #whaligoesteps #whalegeo pic.twitter.com/BdBdQJCXoM— dave stewart (@diggums) May 21, 2022
Staxigoe Pole
Just over 10 miles from Whaligoe is the former fishing village of Staxigoe near Wick. There you will find an unusual and very charming barometer pole which dates back to the middle of the 19th century. Featuring a weather vane and barometer, it was used by local fishermen to determine the weather conditions at sea.
Staxigoe, a beautiful hidden gem outside . The pole on the picture is not wrong! It was placed in the middle of the 19th century as a barometer used by the fishermen to determine the weather conditions at sea.#history #travel #photography #caithness #nc500 pic.twitter.com/ZCHFctKKdQ— Mackays Hotel, Wick (@MackaysHotel) November 11, 2018
Lochinver Larder
No NC500 trip would be complete without sampling the pies at Lochinver Larder in the small fishing village of Lochinver in Assynt. So famous are their homemade pies that they even deliver them by post across the UK. They sell fish, meat, veggie and sweet pies, with the chocolate, pear and almond pie earning rave reviews.
A pie from the famous Lochinver Larder pic.twitter.com/azLlfmrQF3— Jill (@Scotwriter) March 26, 2022
Mermaid of the North
Sitting on a large rock named Clach Dubh (Gaelic for Black Rock) in Balintore near Tain is the stunning Mermaid of the North statue. The origin of the beautiful bronze cast model is deep-rooted in Easter Ross folklore. At high tide the mermaid’s tail is submerged. It forms part of a Seaboard Sculpture Trail that includes several other sculptures related to the sea.
#Scotland really is magical! 🧜♀️✨ There are so many symbols of Scottish legends, stories & folklore, including this beauty- The Mermaid of the North 💙 #TalesOfScotland— VisitScotland (@VisitScotland) February 5, 2022
📍 Balintore, #Highlands 📷 IG/al_donnelly_photos #RespectProtectEnjoy pic.twitter.com/bJZS8fctZS
Puffin Cove
Located between Thurso and Tongue, Puffin Cove is regarded as one of the most overlooked spots on the NC500. Home to the UK mainland's largest puffin colony, the secluded cove is a must for wildlife enthusiasts and is reachable via a small hike.
For this #WildlifeWednesday we bring you a shot of Puffin Cove. Who's captured a puffin pic while on their #NC500 travels? Send us your snaps!📸 https://t.co/evFKzbY2Fp— North Coast 500 (@NorthCoast500) April 6, 2022
📍 Puffin Cove, Thurso#NorthCoast500 pic.twitter.com/sPI9KzFFu3
Clava Cairns
Described as one of Scotland's most evocative prehistoric sites, Clava Cairns are a well-preserved Bronze Age cemetery located just outside Inverness near Culloden. Featuring passage graves, ring cairns, kerb cairns and standing stones, Clava Cairns is a must-visit for Outlander fans - having been the inspiration for the Craigh Na Dun stone circle.
The remarkable Clava Cairns is a well preserved Bronze Age cemetery complex of passage graves, ring cairns, kerb cairns & standing stones. The landscape here is one of the most evocative prehistoric sites I’ve ever been to. pic.twitter.com/dugBRFzVyF— Shane Travill (@ShaneTravill) August 8, 2021
