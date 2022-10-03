Two patients have died while waiting for treatment in an A&E department of a Glasgow hospital.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) confirmed there are processes underway to review the care provided and an investigation has been launched.

It is understood the two patients suffered cardiac arrests while waiting to be assessed at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Health boards across Scotland have struggled to meet waiting time targets, with a record low of 63.5 per cent of patients seen within the official four-hour target in the week ending September 11.

The official A&E target, which has not been met nationally since July 2020, is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned Scotland-wide long delays are harming or killing more than 30 patients a week across the country.

Lack of social care places is one of the key factors resulting in delayed discharges of patients, which in turn has prompted a shortage of beds.

A statement from NHSGGC cited "considerable pressure" on the staff.

A spokeperson for the health board said: "Our staff are working extremely hard at a time of considerable pressure and they are doing their very best to prioritise care to patients most in need.

"While we cannot comment on individual patients, we have clear and robust processes for reviewing the care that we provide, and where issues are identified we work closely with the relevant services to implement required changes.

"We would like to extend our sympathy to families who have lost a loved one."