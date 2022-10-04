SERIOUS disruption to emergency services has been predicted as 999 call handlers are set to walk out with colleagues in BT Group for the first time.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be walking out on Thursday, October 6 with further strikes planned for Monday 10, Thursday 20 and Monday 24.
These strikes include the 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers who have previously taken action in opposition to BT Group management's imposition of a flat-rate pay rise of £1500.
READ MORE: Latest rail strikes to halt train services in and out of Glasgow over next week
Now, more than 500 operators in 999 call centres across the country will join them.
In previous strikes, it was agreed between the union and the company that these workers would be exempt from the strike, and that a certain number would be available to work at any given time.
However, they will now join their company colleagues as union bosses claim there is "widespread outrage at the company's refusal to negotiate with union representatives".
READ MORE: Council tackles litter, flytipping and graffiti in two-week campaign
Dave Ward, CWU General Secretary, said: "This dispute is modern Britain in a nutshell: lives are at risk because a company’s top brass won’t listen to workers.
"This decision was not taken lightly, but our union’s repeated attempts to initiate discussions was declined by a management who clearly believe they are above negotiating a fair deal for people who make massive profits for them.
"999 operators are using foodbanks, they’re worried about the cost of living and are being stretched to the limit.
"Goodwill won’t pay the bills, and vital services are now being hampered because of corporate greed.
"BT management clearly has no appreciation of its workforce, or their social value.
"But this union does, and we will keep on fighting this company’s attempt to plunge its workers into even further hardship."
CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: "It is downright disgraceful that BT Group’s refusal to treat its members with an ounce of dignity has come to this.
"Time and time again, we have asked for negotiations to resolve what may well be a dangerous dispute for many, only to be ignored by a senior management that could not be less interested in addressing the anger that exists in their workplaces.
"This is a problem created by corporate greed – and as usual, its effects will be felt by ordinary people.
"But BT Group workers are determined and united.
"They will fight hard to get the proper pay rise they deserve."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here