Businesses with something to shout about have less than two weeks left to submit their applications for this year’s Scottish Family Business awards. The closing date is Tuesday, 18 October and any companies rooted in Scotland and with a family background, have until then to make the case for why they deserve to be among this year’s winners.

If they succeed, then they will be joining an impressive line-up of successful companies who have carried off titles in previous years, earning commendations from the judges for their hard work, innovation and commercial endeavours.

Over the course of a decade, Scottish Family Business Awards have been handed out to a wide range of businesses, including small retail outlets, hospitality providers and to large manufacturing concerns who have demonstrated commitment to their staff while also producing exceptional results. These companies, rooted in their communities, have frequently shown a breadth of outlook that at times has been out of proportion to their size.

Last year’s winners included home improvements supplies company, Wholesale Domestic Bathrooms and ice cream manufacturer, Mackie’s of Scotland, which was named Scottish Family Business of the Year.

Mackie’s also took home the title ‘Green Family Business’, suggesting that after more than 100 years in operation, this long-established company is still evolving in new and important ways.

Other winners were Stag Bakeries, Dornoch Caravan & Camping Park and MacInnes Bros, who took home the ‘Rural Family Business of the Year’ title.

This year there are 12 categories including International Growth Award and Commitment to the Community Award as well as Fastest Growing Family Business, which is sponsored by the Awards’ title partner, Business Gateway..

Business Gateway is a headline sponsor for the Scottish Family Business Awards 2022, helping to show its support and recognition of the inspiring work of family-run businesses around the country and Hugh Lightbody, Chief Officer, Business Gateway National Unit, said:“Scotland is populated with many long-standing and start-up family businesses that we all know and love. It is a hub for innovation, quality and leadership, and while we know recent years have been extremely challenging for business owners, the event is a fantastic opportunity to come together and honour success stories.”

Norma Stewart, Partner and family business expert at Azets, sponsors of the ‘Scottish Large Family Business of the Year’ category, said: “Family businesses are the backbone of the Scottish economy, vital to our economic health and create employment opportunities in our local communities. Their leaders are innovative, diverse and dynamic and they should be recognised. The Herald Family Business Awards in December will mark a moment to celebrate and pay tribute to Scottish family businesses.

“I would strongly encourage family businesses to enter this award to ensure your hard work, determination and overall successes throughout 2022 are recognised and celebrated.”

And Stuart McLean, CEO, Zonal Retail Digital Systems, who are sponsors of the Next Generation Award, said “As a family business who is currently introducing the third generation, we are hugely passionate about this category. Keeping the family business thread alive in our business is vital to our culture, our ethos and we believe, our success. We are looking for entrants who demonstrate how the next generation is driving business innovation and growth.”

This year’s winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on Thursday, 1 December in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow and full details of the event and how to enter can be found at www.newsquestscotlandevents.com