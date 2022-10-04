IT has become almost commonplace, year after year, for those on the frontline to warn that the NHS is facing its “worst winter ever”.
Having said that, the annual alarm bell probably fairly reflects a service finding it ever harder to cope.
Consultant vacancy rates have climbed steadily from three per cent in 2012 to 7% now (maybe as much as 15% once you count the un-advertised empty posts).
READ MORE: Yousaf sets out £600m winter plan amid warnings NHS facing 'humanitarian crisis'
In nursing and midwifery the picture is even more stark, with vacancy rates more than doubling from 3.7% in 2016 to 8.6% now.
The average number of staffed hospital beds, meanwhile, has fallen by 700 since 2012, amid a noble ambition to keep people well for longer in the community instead. Unfortunately, this has not been matched by sufficient investment in social care at a time when the number of over-70s living with multiple long-term conditions has increased by around 50%.
The result is that, as of August, 13% of hospital beds –nearly 1,800 per day – were occupied by patients ready for discharge but unable to leave. On average, these patients were taking up a bed, unnecessarily, for three weeks.
Good quality social care has a dual function: it helps to keep frail, elderly or disabled people from deteriorating in the first place and, once in hospital, gets them back out quicker.
Little wonder then, that A&E departments are logjammed.
For nearly 5,000 people to be spending more than 12 hours in A&E departments would have been unheard of a few years ago, even at the height of winter.
For the most part, these are patients stuck on A&E trolleys because there are no hospital beds to move them to.
Increased demand isn’t to blame: A&E attendances remain 11% below pre-pandemic levels; the proportion of patients being admitted – 23% – is not unusually high; and the number of patients admitted to hospital for a planned operation in August was still around 4,000 lower than the average pre-Covid.
The fact is, Covid has accelerated, rather than caused, the current NHS crisis. The number of people spending over 12 hours in A&E was already rising fast, from 128 in January 2012 to 1,213 by January 2020.
Fixing it requires the same solutions those on the frontline have been calling for the past 10 years, and longer: adequate staffing, beds, and social care.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here