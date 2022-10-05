Motherwell footballer Callum Slattery has been hit with a fine after launching a volley of abuse at police, including a homophobic remark.
The 23-year-old was thrown out of a bar in Glasgow's Candleriggs on November 7 last year and assaulted a constable in the aftermath.
He has admitted to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, with one aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.
The first offender, from Oxford, also admitted two charges of assaulting PC Frazer Bell.
The court heard Slattery approached officers stating that he was a professional footballer who was kicked out of 18 Candleriggs nightclub.
The footballer - who showed signs of aggression - asked officers if they could obtain information as to why he was ejected.
The manager informed officers that the reason for kicking him about was due to his aggressive manner.
Slattery was told by officers to leave the area and return home, to which he boasted: "I have more money than you and my lawyers are better than yours."
He then called them: "C***s."
Slattery was asked for his details before stating: "I have a better lawyer than you do."
Officers believed Slattery attempted to film them with his mobile phone but it was unknown if he hit record.
Slattery said: "Look at me big man, do I threaten you?"
Prosecutor Ross Canning added: "He told officers that the reason this situation happened was because he was English and that they were racist c***s.
"He said: 'Just because you wear a yellow coat and black hat, I have go a better lawyer than you.
"I know the law, I'm a citizen, you all know nothing'."
Slattery briefly left the scene while making a homophobic remark to a female officer.
He was told he was going to be put under arrest but he ran off after a struggle before colliding into a member of the public on the road and tripped over a kerb.
Slattery was escorted by the officers to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he continued his aggressive behaviour.
He barged past PC Bell with his shoulder and pushed him against a door.
Slattery also stated to the constables: "My lawyer will have your jobs."
Kevin McCarron, defending, told the court that Slattery was dealing with a serious illness of a relative at the time.
The lawyer added: "He is horrified and humiliated by his conduct that night - it is inexcusable.
"He is a young man who has never been in trouble in his life who was working in the Motherwell area.
"It was a quantity of alcohol for someone who doesn't drink which is entirely unsustainable.
"He is facing a penalty for it and he doesn't shirk away from it."
Slattery, whose bail address is Motherwell's Fir Park stadium, was fined £1,350 and will pay it within two months.
Sheriff Paul Reid told him: "I have taken everything into consideration that’s been said by your lawyer and realise and I realise at the time you were going through severe difficulties.
"It doesn't take away your behaviour at the time which was disgraceful.
"You embarrassed yourself, your profession and your football club."
