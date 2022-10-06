The finalists have been announced for The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards and the list includes companies, organisations and individuals who are leading the way in opening up opportunities for everyone.

From Aquarius Hair Design from Earlston in the Borders, who are amongst the finalists for a Diversity Star Performer award, to Uteach Ltd’s Scottish Online Lessons, one of the contenders for the title of Diversity Through Education, the line-up comprises many exceptional examples of inclusivity in practice.

These finalists don’t just talk about improving access to jobs, education and better chances for employees, clients and customers, they make it happen every day through their policies and actions.

Amongst them is Glasgow ANSAR, in the running in the Diversity in Sport category, sponsored by sportscotland, who started off with the aim of encouraging children and young people from minority backgrounds to take part in sporting activities and who have since grown to offer a whole range of support services. Also in the running is Indepen-dance, an inclusive dance company that welcomes disabled and non-disabled people, and which is shortlisted in the Diversity in the Third Sector category. And then there is Morgan Stanley’s ‘Healthy Glasgow’ programme, in which the bank has partnered with PEEK and Magic Breakfast to bring creative play and healthy food to children living in one of Glasgow’s most deprived neighbourhoods, securing itself a place on the list for the Building Inclusive Communities award along the way.

Other awards will be presented for Diversity in the Public Sector, Diversity Campaign of the Year and Design for Diversity, while one individual who has made an outstanding contribution to levelling the playing field will be named Diversity Hero of the Year.

Earlier this year The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Conference brought together people and organisations from all backgrounds to look at the issues surrounding inclusion and discuss new ways in which technology, political will and social policies can all be used to change attitudes and unlock the potential of those people who find themselves unable to access jobs, education and other resources because of outdated views around diversity.

Many of those who took part in the conference will be there on the night to hear the winners announced in a glittering awards ceremony in Glasgow on Thursday, 13 October. Amongst them will be Fergus McMillan, Head of Equality and Diversity with Skills Development Scotland, who are sponsoring the Diversity in the Public Sector category, who said this week: “We anticipate with great interest hearing about the work of organisations at the forefront of eliminating inequalities in the workplace in Scotland.

“Having this opportunity to learn from the achievements of other organisations, and take on best practice from a wide range of perspectives helps us all build stronger workplaces which are more productive, prosperous and above all, inclusive.

“It’s incredibly important to learn from others and build a shared understanding of how to work towards greater inclusivity and eliminate inequalities.”

Also there on the night will be Carol Henry, Group People Director, Arnold Clark, sponsors of Diversity Campaign of the Year, who said: “The team at Arnold Clark are thrilled to attend another Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Awards event. It is always a truly inspiring evening that leaves you brimming with new ideas and perspectives that you can take back to your own organisation.”

And Alan Burns, Executive Director, City Building, sponsors of the Building Inclusive Communities award, who is also anticipating the event, said “City Building is extremely passionate about creating inclusive and diverse spaces that can meet the needs of everyone. This is highlighted by our investment in industry-leading adapted machinery for our RSBi manufacturing facility where more than half of our workforce has a disability.” View this year’s finalists here: https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/