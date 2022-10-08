AS the NHS braces itself for what Health Secretary Humza Yousaf described this week as an "extremely challenging season", one of the questions is how much of that challenge is likely to come from Covid.
There are a few ways to look at this.
On the one hand, given that this is our third winter with the virus and our second in which a majority of the population has been vaccinated - many several times - our immune defences against severe disease and death are substantially higher than they were back in 2020.
This is illustrated by the fact that by April of this year, according to data from NHS Grampian, the proportion of Covid positive patients being admitted to hospital because of the infection had fallen to just 20 per cent (compared to 57% as recently as the beginning of January this year).
READ MORE: Nurses 'won't be guilted' out of Christmas strike action
None of this was to suggest that Covid was not piling enormous pressure on the health service, however.
What became clear during successive waves of Omicron and its BA.2 and BA.5 sublineages was that very high rates of Covid in the community (peaking with an estimated one in 11 Scots infected in March; pre-2022, it had never been higher than than one in 45) translated into serious disruption for the NHS.
Staff absences rocketed; outbreaks in care homes had a knock on effect for delayed discharge in hospital, because premises would be forced to close temporarily to new admissions; and requirements to separate Covid and non-Covid patients, regardless of symptoms, reduced bed availability on wards.
Undoubtedly this has been a contributory factor (though certainly not the sole cause) of the tragic logjams we have seen in A&E departments this year, as thousands of patients have languished on trolleys for more than 12 hours - sometimes days - while doctors tear their hair out trying to find an empty bed for them in the hospital.
READ MORE: NHS crisis has been years in the making - Covid just accelerated it
There are signs that Covid is on the march once again, so how will the NHS cope with it this winter?
Well, the short answer is by not testing for it in the first place.
As of September 28, updated guidance from the Scottish Government has removed the requirement for frontline healthcare workers and social care staff to regularly test themselves for Covid. They will only be expected to do so now if they have symptoms.
The requirement to test all patients for the virus on admission, and during their stay, has also been dropped.
It now applies only in the case of immuno-compromised patients prior to elective surgery, patients with symptoms, and as part of outbreak management.
Only people about to move into a care home are still being routinely tested for the virus.
The rules in Scotland mirror those already adopted in England, but both governments say they will be "kept under review".
What impact might it have?
The optimistic take is that axing asymptomatic Covid testing will significantly reduce staff absences, increase the number of available beds, and thus help to alleviate throughput from A&E to wards.
It is difficult to quantify exactly what proportion of Covid cases are asymptomatic but several studies put the figure around 50%, maybe as much as 80% in young people, but it depends what you define as "Covid symptoms" (a sore throat seems to be more common now that loss of taste or smell).
According to Public Health Scotland, around 62% of patients who catch the virus while in hospital are asymptomatic at the time they test positive.
READ MORE: Is the lesson of Covid that it's time to make indoor air quality safe like tap water?
For detractors, however, it is a defeatist approach which will increase hospital transmission of the virus (already around 30% of people "in hospital with Covid" are patients infected post-admission) when the priority should be making indoor air safer, for example through better ventilation and high-grade masks.
Catching Covid in hospital can also slow some patients' recovery time, meaning beds end up occupied longer.
Ultimately it comes down to a balance of risks and, for now, policymakers favour increased capacity.
Waiting list backlogs and A&E bottlenecks are themselves contributing to hundreds of avoidable deaths.
On the other hand Covid was still directly responsible for around 40% of Scotland's excess deaths in the past six months, despite its lethality (thanks to vaccines, antivirals, repeat exposure and Omicron) now being on a par with flu.
Influenza, however, is another reason why maximising capacity is the priority. Currently flu rates in Scotland are low but higher than average for the time of year - and creeping up.
If we do see a resurgence, as Australia did, it is likely to be sudden, steep and earlier than normal.
Of course, one thing which might force a U-turn is a new and worrisome Covid variant.
There is no sign of an entirely new strain, but Omicron's sublineages seem to be evolving and re-combining into ever more immunity-dodging forms.
This would only really upend current winter plans if it led to many more people being symptomatic (and thus tested), or if it considerably eroded vaccine protection against severe illness as well as infection - resulting in many more people being hospitalised because of Covid.
The outlook on this front is unclear.
A couple of offshoots in particular - B.Q.1.1 (a descendent of BA.5, which drove Scotland's most recent wave) and BA.2.75.2 (a descendent of the so-called Centaurus strain of Omicron who was behind a surge of infections in India) - have caught scientists' attention.
Early research suggests that previous BA.5 infections and antibody drugs, including Evusheld, would have very weak ability to stop infections caused by either B.Q.1.1 or BA.2.75.2.
READ MORE: Cases of B.2.75 'Centaurus' detected in Scotland
Another, XBB, was described by immunologist Yunlong Richard Cao as "the most antibody-evasive strain tested" with the potential to cause "significant immune escape at a scale never seen before".
The Beijing-based scientist tweeted that XBB's immune-escaping capability is "comparable to or even exceeding SARS-CoV-1" - the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS outbreak.
With mitigations against the virus spreading all but gone, all we can really do is watch, wait, and hope for the best.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here