Liverpool will host next year's Eurovision Song Contest after beating Glasgow to the honour.

The competition is usually hosted by the previous winner, with Ukraine's entry emerging triumphant following the 2022 event in Turin, Italy.

However, the ongoing war with Russia meant that organisers deemed it unsafe to hold the contest in the Eastern European country.

As runner-up the UK was instead selected to do the honours for 2023.

Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were eliminated early on, leaving the decision down to Glasgow and Liverpool.

On BBC One's 'The One Show', Eurovision host Graham Norton announced that the next edition will be held in on Merseyside.

The upcoming Eurovision Song Contest will be the ninth time it has been held in the UK but it has only been held in Scotland once.

In 1972 it was held in Edinburgh's Usher Hall, with Luxembourg taking the crown that year.

The Hydro has, however, hosted a fictional Eurovision Song Contest in the Will Ferrell film 'The Story of Fire Saga'.

The film sees an Icelandic duo enter the competition which is being held in Edinburgh, but the Clydeside venue was used as the location for the show.