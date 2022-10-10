RMT secretary general Mick Lynch joined strikers on the picket line at Glasgow's Queen Street station, as train disruption continues amid the pay dispute.

Members of the union are looking for a pay rise to mitigate the cost of soaring inflation, as well as protection from proposed compulsory redundancies.

The RMT states that the planned job losses would mean "increased risks on safety critical infrastructure, less staff on stations and trains, including the removal of guards and catering staff, cuts to cleaning and the closure of nearly all ticket offices".

ScotRail workers have walked out today, leading to a drastic reduction in the number of services.

Trains will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm between Milngavie and Edinburgh via Bathgate (two an hour) and one train an hour between Glasgow and both Lanark and Larkhall.

ScotRail told customers to only travel if necessary, with the strike going ahead after a 5 per cent pay rise was rejected.

Pickets were held outside stations across Scotland, and Lynch joined members outside Queen Street and Glasgow Central on Monday morning.

The RMT chief said: "They (the government) seem to be taking an ideological stance but they did that with tax and they did that with benefits.

"They make so many u-turns they'll be going round in circles, ultimately, but our job is to get a deal for our members and also get the railway running for the people of this country."

Mr Lynch also said he'd be "very happy" to strike an agreement with the Scottish Government and ScotRail if an improved offer is put on the table.