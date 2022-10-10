BBC2/iPlayer
St Andrews, recently named best university in the UK, continued a good year tonight with a win sending them through to the next round of University Challenge.
The final score was St Andrews, 140, Gonville and Caius, 120.
Quiz master Jeremy Paxman said the two universities had combined ages of well over a millennium, but the players were among the youngest in the series.
This was particularly true of Gonville and Caius, where the average age of the student body overall is 20.
Three of the St Andrews team also looked in the same age bracket. Yet it was to be the oldest member of the team who played a crucial role in their victory.
Representing St Andrews were: Alec Csukai, from Wokingham, Berkshire, studying astronomy and astrophysics; Simon Gibbons, Misterton, Nottinghamshire, masters in sustainable development; Joseph Cryan (captain), Lune Valley, Lancashire; and Sofya Anisimova, Moscow, reading for a PhD in military history.
For Gonville and Caius: Zoe Zhang, London, reading history and German; Jasper Maughan, Sevenoaks, Kent, studying Ukrainian, Russian and German; Abigail Tan (captain), Brentwood, maths; and Stefan Ivanov, from Bulgaria, physics.
First on the scoreboard were St Andrews, courtesy of Simon Gibbons, the oldest member of the team, who correctly identified the RSPB from its founders Emily Williamson and Eliza Phillips. The bonus round was on famous photographers, but no points were scored.
Gonville and Caius took the second starter for ten (on Wordle) but came a cropper with a bonus round on names of places in England and Scotland. Asked to name a town between Edinburgh and Dunbar ending with “ington” they answered Warrington. The correct answer was Haddington.
IT’S MAE MARTIN #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/ymYeI8Ld6s— University Challenge (@UniversityChal1) October 10, 2022
With a quarter of the half hour quiz gone, the teams had scored just 10 points each.
St Andrews’ Cryan won the next starter, on Barbados, and team mate Gibbons followed this with the picture round. Three correct bonus questions later, St Andrews were ahead, 50 points to 15.
Ivanov dragged Gonville and Caius back into the game, only for the team to have another poor bonus round, this one on the films of cult director John Waters.
Ivanov rallied again, and by the half way point the teams were neck and neck on 45 points.
St Andrews’ Anisimova won a starter on Russian film director Andrei Tarkovsky. In the bonuses, on semi-autobiographical television series, Csukai’s guess on Idris Elba proved correct, as was Anisimova’s insistence on Mae Martin as the answer to the third bonus question.
St Andrews had pulled ahead, 85 to 45, only to hit a bad stretch. They lost five points on an incorrect starter answer and struck out on a trio of bonus questions on physics.
A late rally by Caius and Gonville hiked their score to 120, with St Andrews just ahead with 130.
Wow what a jumper! Csukai is the clear winner of this weeks #universityknitwear on #universitychallenge @univofstandrews pic.twitter.com/frxx1dAno7— Jenny L (@crewlewisjen) October 10, 2022
That fella in the jumper on #UniversityChallenge won't feel the benefit.— Tony Adams sock garters. (@lushattic) October 10, 2022
With time running out the next starter for ten was to prove the clincher. Gibbons swooped to conquer for St Andrews and a moment later the gong was struck, leaving St Andrews the winners.
Through to the next round! Well played team! 🙌— University of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) October 10, 2022
St Andrews 140
Gonville and Caius Cambridge 120 #UniversityChallenge #EverToExcel pic.twitter.com/OwkgrYhhk3
Next week: University of Sheffield v University College, London.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here