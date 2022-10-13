There are two weeks to go until the winners of The Herald Top Employer Awards 2022 are revealed, but today the finalists have been announced and each organisation on the list has earned its place because they have succeeded in creating the sort of culture where people feel valued.

These awards have built their reputation on showcasing businesses that are thriving and offering a world-class employee experience and while each of this year’s contenders has developed an individual approach to staff satisfaction, all of them are clear about placing people at the heart of their success.

And that success can take many forms. Amongst the finalists in the Small Employer of the Year category, which is sponsored by The Glenmorangie Company, are Good-Loop which links advertising with charitable giving, and The Victor Pizza Company, wholesale suppliers of pizza bases to the catering trade. In the Inspiring Employee Culture Award, sponsored by Newton Property Management, contenders include AND Digital, consultants, developers and engineers who have a mission to close the digital skills gap, and Mearns and Company, an Edinburgh-based firm of financial advisers and employee benefit consultants.

Meanwhile in the Best Diversity and Inclusion Dynamic in the Workplace category, sponsored by Skills Development Scotland, PEEK (Possibilities for Each and Every Kid) who provide creative play and wellbeing programmes, and energy suppliers SSE Plc, are just two of the five finalists.

There are 11 categories in total including a Judge’s Special Recognition Award that will recognise one entrant that has impressed through its outstanding efforts to create an exceptional workplace.

The winner of this and all the other awards will be announced on Wednesday, 26 October in a ceremony at Doubletree by Hilton, hosted by Jennifer Reoch and the sponsors, as well as the finalists, are already anticipating the event.

Lynne McBurney, Head of People, Arnold Clark Group, who are sponsoring the Leading Apprenticeship/Graduate Programme award, said: ‘The Herald Top Employer Awards is set to be a fantastic celebration of Scotland’s employment industry. I’m looking forward to seeing the latest developments in flexible working, inclusion, employee culture, technology, and, of course, apprenticeship and graduate programmes.

“Scotland’s workforce has undergone a challenging period and companies have had to meet unprecedented challenges. It is fantastic to see that Scotland has not just met these challenges, but has thrived in doing so. It is fitting now to celebrate these achievements as we continue to create strong and productive working environments that keep employees at their heart.’

Maria Rooney, HR Director, The Glenmorangie Company, said: “We believe in pushing boundaries to ensure that we create a supportive and inclusive culture. We pay attention to the needs of our employees recognising that their needs will change at different stages of their life and their career. It’s this ethos that is recognised by these awards, celebrating those who believe that by putting people first their businesses will thrive. That’s why we’re delighted to be sponsoring this year’s Top Employer award to celebrate those businesses that are demonstrating best practice in these areas.”

Kirsten O’Neill, People Director, Newton Property Management, said: “Newton Property Management is incredibly excited to be attending the Herald Top Employer Awards event. We can’t wait to be surrounded by peers with the same aligned vision – to make their workplaces the very best they can be. The event is shaping up to be exciting and inspiring, and we absolutely can’t wait to be part of it.

Fergus McMillan, Head of Equality and Diversity, Skills Development Scotland, said: “We’re proud to celebrate the importance of a diverse workforce by sponsoring the Best Diversity and Inclusion Dynamic in the Workplace category at the awards later this month. We’re looking forward to hearing inspiring stories about how a diverse workforce can benefit all organisations, businesses and employees, as well as celebrating forward-thinking employers who put employees, their training, progression and welfare, at the heart of everything that they do”.

And Isobel McGonigle , HR & Competence Development Director, Volvo Truck & Bus North and Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be attending this year's awards, which is already promising to be a fantastic evening. Good luck to all the finalists on the night and in particular those in the Top Employer Award which we are sponsoring.”

Nikki Slowey, co-founder and director of Flexibility Works, said: “Entries for these awards have been excellent all round. Though it’s been particularly exciting for me to see so many Scottish employers that are reaping the benefits of flexible working for their people as well as their organisation. It’s what I spend most of my days talking about, explaining just how much people want and expect greater flexibility now, and that the benefits are absolutely worth the effort. So I’m particularly looking forward to celebrating with our winners and finalists this month, when I will gladly sit back and listen, and let them do the talking instead.”

A full list of finalists and details of this year’s event can be found at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/scotemployer/