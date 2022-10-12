BBC police drama Vigil has been nominated for five Scottish BAFTA awards, with Suranne Jones in the hunt for best actress.

The six-part series debuted in August last year and attracted an audience of 10 million for its first episode.

Jones has been nominated for best actress, with the show also up for two best direction awards, best scripted television and best film/television writer.

Former Doctor Who and The Thick of It star Peter Capaldi is nominated for best film actor for his role in Benediction, with future Doctor Ncuti Gatwa nominated in the television category.

Rock band Biffy Clyro have been nominated for their documentary A Celebration of Endings, while Brian Cox and Sam Heughan are up for the audience award.

Edith Bowman will return to host the ceremony, which will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Sunday 20 November.

She said: "“I can’t believe I get to host the wonderful BAFTA Scotland awards again, it’s a genuine honour. The list of nominees are not just impressive but inspiring, the wealth of creative talent and craft that exists in Scotland makes me so proud. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on 20 November.”

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Actor film

MARK BONNAR Operation Mincemeat

PETER CAPALDI Benediction

JACK LOWDEN Benediction

Benediction gets two nods in this category, having received rave reviews upon its release.

Lowden and Capaldi both play the poet Siegfried Sassoon, who was sent to prison for his opposition to World War I having previously served on the western front.

Having had affairs with several men and fathered a son, he suffered a crisis in faith and converted to Catholicism.

Mark Bonnar is the third nominee for his work in Operation Mincemeat, a dramatic retelling of the Allied plan to disguise the invasion of Sicily in World War II.

Actress film

IZUKA HOYLE Boiling Point

MARLI SIU Our Ladies

TILDA SWINTON The Souvenir Part II

Boiling Point is a single-shot drama that, much like Disney+ hit The Bear, captures the reality of working in a restaurant kitchen.

It currently holds a 99 per cent rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, and Izuka Hoyle has been nominated for her portrayal of Camille.

Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton is also in the running along with Marli Siu for her performance in comedy-drama Our Ladies.

Actor television

JACK DOCHERTY Scot Squad Hogmanay Special

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education

DOUGRAY SCOTT Crime

Ncuti Gatwa was recently announced as the new Doctor in Doctor Who, and is up for best actor for his role in Sex Education.

The Netflix series follows the students of Moordale Secondary School as they contend with various teen issues, with Gatwa playing Eric Effiong.

Veteran Dougray Scott is also in the running for his portrayal of Ray Lennox in Irvine Welsh's Crime.

Actress television

CAITRÍONA BALFE Outlander

SURANNE JONES Vigil

PHYLLIS LOGAN Guilt

Jones is no stranger to an award after her performance in Doctor Foster and is up for best television actress for her portrayal of DCI Amy Silva in Vigil.

She plays a detective investigating a death on a nuclear submarine, which occurs shortly after the mysterious disappearance of a fishing trawler.

Smash hit Outlander is represented by Caitriona Balfe, with Phyllis Logan nominated for Guilt.

Director - factual

JACK COCKER Runrig: There Must Be A Place

JOHN MACLAVERTY The Mystery Of Anthrax Island

MATT PINDER The Hunt For Bible John

John MacLaverty is among the nominees for best director for his documentary The Mystery of Anthrax Island.

The BBC Scotland production delves into the tale of Gruinard Island, which was used by the army to experiment with the weaponisation of anthrax.

The contamination led to people being banned from the island - until a shadowy group landed in 1981.

Jack Cocker has been nominated for his Runrig documentary There Must Be a Place with Matt Pinder hopeful of taking home the prize for The Hunt for Bible John.

Director - fiction

MAX MYERS Shetland

ISABELLE SIEB Vigil

JAMES STRONG Vigil

Crime drama Shetland earns Max Myers a nomination for his direction on the long-running show, and it's another two nominations for Vigil.

Entertainment

BIFFY CLYRO 'A CELEBRATION OF ENDINGS' Oscar Sansom, Simon Neil, Beth Allan – Forest of Black/BBC Four

THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES Production Team - TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids

RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Sarah Boyce, John Smith - Remarkable Television/BBC Two

Ayrshire rock megastars Biffy Clyro are nominated in the entertainment category for their concert film A Celebration of Endings.

The trio performed the album of the same name at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom, utilising different spaces and stages for a show which was then broadcast on BBC Four.

Sky Kids' adaptation of The Brilliant World of Tom Gates is also nominated, alongside Richard Osman's House of Games.

Factual series

DARREN MCGARVEY'S ADDICTIONS Harry Bell, Emma Fentiman, Jack Cocker, Sileas MacInnes - Tern Television Productions /BBC Scotland

RESCUE: EXTREME MEDICS Production Team - Firecrest Films/Channel 4

SCOTLAND’S SACRED ISLANDS WITH BEN FOGLE Harry Bell, Craig Collinson, Ceara East, Clyde Wallbanks – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

Channel 4 medical series Rescue: Extreme Medics is not for the faint-hearted but is in the running for a gong at the awards.

Ben Fogle and Darren McGarvey will also be hoping to take home a BAFTA for their factual series.

Feature film

DYING TO DIVORCE Sinead Kirwan, Chloë Fairweather, Andrea Cuadrado, Paul Dosaj

OUR LADIES Brian Coffey, Michael Caton-Jones, Laura Viederman

REBEL DYKES Production Team

Having made its debut at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019, the release of Our Ladies was delayed for two years by the Covid pandemic.

The film, about five best friends from a Catholic school in Fort William who are let loose in Edinburgh won almost unanimous praise from critics.

Dying to Divorce is a Turkish marital violence documentary which explores the correlation between gender-based violence in Turkey and the country’s political situation, while Rebel Dykes tells the story of the underground post-punk lesbian scene in 1980s London.

Features

A COUNTRY LIFE FOR HALF THE PRICE WITH KATE HUMBLE Production Team – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5

EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles – Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4

MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND Production Team – Blink Films/Channel 4

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming's travel documentary, broadcast on Channel 4 late last year, has earned a BAFTA nomination.

It sees the pair return to their Scottish roots, with Margolyes' father from the Gorbals in Glasgow and Cumming born and raised in Perthshire.

Game

HERCULE POIROT: THE FIRST CASES Development Team - Blazing Griffin

THE LONGEST WALK Alexander Tarvet

STRANGE SICKNESS William Hepburn, Jackson Armstrong, Katharine Neil, Alana Bell - Common Profyt Games Ltd

There's also an award for games at the Scottish BAFTAs and one nominee this year is The Longest Walk, a documentary walking-simulator about creator Alexander Tarvet's father and his struggles with depression.

Historical indie effort Strange Sickness is also in the running as is Blazing Griffin's Hercule Poirot game.

News and current affairs

DIRTY BUSINESS (DISCLOSURE) Production Team – BBC Scotland

THE TRUTH ABOUT BREWDOG (DISCLOSURE) Kevin Anderson, Mark Daly, Myles Bonnar, Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland

THE TRUTH ABOUT NIKE & ADIDAS (DISPATCHES) Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4

There are two nominations for BBC Scotland's Disclosure team, including their investigation of craft beer company Brewdog.

The Truth About Brewdog uncovered allegations about toxic work practices and claims of inappropriate behaviour toward female staff from one of the brewery's founders.

Dirty Business, about illegally dumped waste in Scotland, gives the programme its second nod while Dispatches is also in the running for The Truth About Nike & Adidas.

Short film and animation

THE BAYVIEW Daniel Cook, Marcy Paterson

GROOM Leyla Josephine Coll-O'Reilly, Laura McBride, Lorena Pages, Jack Goessens

TOO ROUGH Production Team

The Bayview tells the story of a family who refurbish the eponymous hotel as a place to stay for international fishermen who come ashore on the north-east coast of Scotland.

Groom is a 17 minute feature about school leaver Hannah, who must navigate a hypersexualised beauty salon and controlling boss in order to turn her life around and Too Rough deals with a hungover man trying to hide his boyfriend from his homophobic parents.

Single documentary

BEING MUM WITH MND Production Team – Lion Television Scotland/BBC Scotland

THE HERMIT OF TREIG Production Team – Aruna Productions/BBC Scotland

SCOTLAND THE RAVE Graeme Armstrong, Liam McArdle, Carlin Wallace, Pauline Law – IWC Media/BBC Scotland

BBC documentary Scotland the Rave shed light on the little-explored scene, thanks to best-selling author and hardcore fan Graeme Armstrong.

The Hermit of Treig, about an elderly man battling ill health and declining memory following 40 years of solitude, is also nominated as is the affecting Being Mum with MND.

Specialist factual

BATTLE FOR THE BLACK SWAN (DRAIN THE OCEANS) Production Team - Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic

DOLLY: THE SHEEP THAT CHANGED THE WORLD Harry Bell, Graeme Hart, Gary Scott, Katie Chapman - Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

THE HUNT FOR BIBLE JOHN Matt Pinder, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness, Iain Scollay – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

Often referred to as 'Scotland's Jack the Ripper', The Hunt for Bible John recounts efforts to track down the infamous serial killer.

National Geographic's 2021 film, Battle for the Black Swan tells the story of the discovery of the wreck, the salvage, and subsequent dispute and also nominated is a documentary about the world's first successful clone.

Television scripted

GUILT Production Team – Expectation, Happy Tramp/BBC Scotland

SCREW Rob Williams, Tom Vaughan, Sarah Brown, Brian Kaczynski – STV Studios/Channel 4

VIGIL Production Team – World Productions/BBC One

More nominations for Guilt and Vigil, with Prison drama Screw also nominated.

Writer Film/Television in partnership with Screen Scotland

TOM EDGE Vigil

NEIL FORSYTH Guilt

STEPHEN GREENHORN Around the World in 80 Days

Stephen Greenhorn gets a nomination for his work on the David Tennant-fronted adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days.

Audience award in partnership with Screen Scotland

YONG-CHIN BRESLIN Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star

BRIAN COX Succession

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education

SAM HEUGHAN Outlander

HAZEL IRVINE Tokyo 2020 Olympics

RICHARD RANKIN Outlander

Some big names are up for the audience award, notably Brian Cox for his star turn in smash hit Succession.

There's another nomination for Ncuti Gatwa, a nod for Sam Heughan's Outlander performance and Hazel Irvine is up for a gong for her work on the Tokyo Olympics.