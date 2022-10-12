Why not lace up your walking boots, explore the great outdoors and raise money for Cancer Research UK as part of their exciting new series of hiking events - Cancer Research UK's Big Hike.

Take a big step towards beating cancer, whether you’re a first-timer or an experienced hiker, choose between a full or half marathon distance at our Big Hike Loch Lomond challenge on 10 June 2023 and hike along the banks of the Loch, the stunning Inversnaid Falls then on along part of the West Highland Way, and over the famous Conic Hill.