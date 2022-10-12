THERE are definitely some eyebrows raised at the inclusion of the Burrell Collection – but largely everyone is in complete agreement.
Shawlands one of the coolest areas in the world? Of course.
The bustling retail and residential heart of Glasgow's Southside has just been ranked eleventh on Time Out magazine's list of the 51 most interesting and current neighbours.
Glasgow is far from unfamiliar with appearing on the list but previous slots - looking at you, Dennistoun - caused furrowing of brows.
Not so for Pamela Cunningham who, with her sister, owns the gift shop Paper Plane.
Opened 13 years ago, it sits on the eclectic Skirving Street, a cafe culture hub that is the backdrop for regular events organised by community groups and businesses.
"Of course it's cool," Ms Cunningham said, "In Shawlands people can just be themselves and we've got a big mix of people floating through.
"We've definitely seen a change in the past 10 years.
"After lockdown we've seen a big influx of people coming in and there just seems to be more people around, it feels like a more community-based neighbourhood."
Shawlands ranked alongside areas of New York, Havana and Naples, just one of 19 places in Europe to make the cut.
Surrounding communities of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill were namechecked in the Southside's relentless rise to eclipse the long-coveted West End as the most interesting and thriving area of Scotland's largest city.
Parks, art, coffee and dining were all listed as components of Shawlands's claim to cool with local eatery Cafe Strange Brew named... and the Burrell Collection, reopened this year following a multi-million pound refurbishment but definitely not in Shawlands.
On bustling Pollokshaws Road, visitor Zoe Nairnwas headed to Cafe Strange Brew for lunch with a friend, drawn by "a really cool brunch special that we saw on Instagram".
She said: "We come here to catch up, have a wee coffee and look around the charity shops.
"I live in Tradeston and there's not a lot to do in Tradeston. We had one coffee shop and it's closed now.
"I'm not surprised Shawlands has been named - it's come a long way, even in the past five years.
"I mean, I pay the £5 for the bus to get here."
Asked what she'd recommend to a new visitor to the area, Zoe had a one track mind.
"Cafe Strange Brew," she said. "I'm loyal."
Back on Skirving Street and Barry Young of Young's Interesting Books is talking about how he came from Ireland as "this was the only place we wanted to set up shop."
He and his wife, he said: "Waited and this place came up and we haven't looked back since."
Small, family-owned businesses are part of the Shawlands fabric and the area is about to see a long overdue change in the redevelopment of Shawlands Arcade, rebuilding the shopping centre but adding new office space and flats.
The Shawlands Business Improvement District (BID) has also helped to bring together around 340 local businesses, with its work overseen by My Shawlands.
Mr Young added: "Shawlands, one of the things we liked most about it, was the amount of creativity in the area, the amount of people who are doing things, bringing folk together, organising events.
"One of the things the book shop has been great for is it brings people together from different strata... film makers, artists, writers, fire eaters to drag acts,
"Covid was terrible for Shawlands particularly, but things are getting back to normal again - or normal for Shawlands."
Mr Young praises the community spirit of the area and its diversity.
He added: "Not to diss the west end of Glasgow but we're not a theme park here, we're very much a working area with a diverse population and everybody gets on really well."
His recommendation for visitors would be to walk around the area and soak in the architecture and atmosphere.
Well, only after "standing outside Young's Interesting Books and looking in the window."
Pete and Toni are out birthday present shopping in the local stores and "general mooching around" before going on a visit to Holmwood House, a nearby villa designed by the Scottish architect Alexander "Greek" Thomson.
They, also, love a visit to Shawlands but, like a true Southsider, Pete is loyal to his own neighbourhood.
It's great, he says, but: "It's not Pollokshields."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here