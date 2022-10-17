Edinburgh's 2022 Christmas market is set for a bigger return after concerns that it would not be going ahead last month.

The market is now being organised by Unique Assembly after the previous organisers pulled out over a 'difference in opinion'.

The market was set to be expanded to new parts of the city and include an artisan market for Scottish produce as well as a 'Santa Land'.

With Christmas set to take over the nation's capital, here is everything you need to know about this year's Edinburgh Christmas market.

Is the Edinburgh Christmas market going ahead?





Members of Finance and Resources Committee are currently holding the public part of a discussion about the award of a contract for Edinburgh's Christmas this year. Watch live here: https://t.co/qeJex2nO4S pic.twitter.com/xTDwhz6HiC — The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) October 10, 2022

Yes, the Edinburgh Christmas market will be going ahead after Unique Assembly took over the event's management from Angels Event Experience Ltd.

The Unique Assembly takeover of the event was formed through a partnership between Unique Events and Assembly Festival.

Edinburgh City Council leader, Cammy Day said he was "delighted" to find a new organiser for the market.

Where is the Christmas market in Edinburgh?





The Christmas market is located in East Princess Street Gardens beside Edinburgh's main shopping thoroughfare, Princess Street.

Previous plans would have seen the market expand from here to other areas of the city such as the Royal Mile to include an artisan market and 'Santa Land'.

What's on at the Edinburgh Christmas market?





The Edinburgh Christmas market is set to have over 70 vendors serving a mix of Christmas gifts, and food.

The Market will also, as in previous years, have a Ferris wheel and ice skating rink among other amusements.

When is the Edinburgh Christmas market 2022?





The Edinburgh Christmas market is set to take place from Saturday, November 18 to Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The market is also expected to be open between 10 am to 10 pm (as was the case in 2021).

Is the Edinburgh Christmas market free?





Attending the Edinburgh Christmas market is free but some events may be ticketed.

Activities such as ice skating will cost money while patrons will also have to purchase desired items from gift and food vendors.

Where can I park for the Edinburgh Christmas Market?





There are dozens of pay-to-park locations dotted around Edinburgh's city centre such as facilities at Princess Exchange and the NCP Edinburgh Castle Terrace.

How else can I travel to the Edinburgh Christmas markets?





There are a number of ways you can travel to Edinburgh for the market.

Train and bus times can be checked online at Trainline and through the First, Megabus, and Stagecoach websites.

Can dogs go to the Edinburgh Christmas market?





The Edinburgh Christmas market is a dog-friendly outdoor event and has been described as one of the best dog-friendly markets alongside those in towns and cities like Bath, Oxford, and London.