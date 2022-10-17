Edinburgh's 2022 Christmas market is set for a bigger return after concerns that it would not be going ahead last month.
The market is now being organised by Unique Assembly after the previous organisers pulled out over a 'difference in opinion'.
The market was set to be expanded to new parts of the city and include an artisan market for Scottish produce as well as a 'Santa Land'.
With Christmas set to take over the nation's capital, here is everything you need to know about this year's Edinburgh Christmas market.
Is the Edinburgh Christmas market going ahead?
Members of Finance and Resources Committee are currently holding the public part of a discussion about the award of a contract for Edinburgh's Christmas this year. Watch live here: https://t.co/qeJex2nO4S pic.twitter.com/xTDwhz6HiC— The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) October 10, 2022
Yes, the Edinburgh Christmas market will be going ahead after Unique Assembly took over the event's management from Angels Event Experience Ltd.
The Unique Assembly takeover of the event was formed through a partnership between Unique Events and Assembly Festival.
Edinburgh City Council leader, Cammy Day said he was "delighted" to find a new organiser for the market.
Where is the Christmas market in Edinburgh?
The Christmas market is located in East Princess Street Gardens beside Edinburgh's main shopping thoroughfare, Princess Street.
Previous plans would have seen the market expand from here to other areas of the city such as the Royal Mile to include an artisan market and 'Santa Land'.
What's on at the Edinburgh Christmas market?
The Edinburgh Christmas market is set to have over 70 vendors serving a mix of Christmas gifts, and food.
The Market will also, as in previous years, have a Ferris wheel and ice skating rink among other amusements.
When is the Edinburgh Christmas market 2022?
The Edinburgh Christmas market is set to take place from Saturday, November 18 to Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
The market is also expected to be open between 10 am to 10 pm (as was the case in 2021).
Is the Edinburgh Christmas market free?
Attending the Edinburgh Christmas market is free but some events may be ticketed.
Activities such as ice skating will cost money while patrons will also have to purchase desired items from gift and food vendors.
Where can I park for the Edinburgh Christmas Market?
There are dozens of pay-to-park locations dotted around Edinburgh's city centre such as facilities at Princess Exchange and the NCP Edinburgh Castle Terrace.
How else can I travel to the Edinburgh Christmas markets?
There are a number of ways you can travel to Edinburgh for the market.
Train and bus times can be checked online at Trainline and through the First, Megabus, and Stagecoach websites.
Can dogs go to the Edinburgh Christmas market?
The Edinburgh Christmas market is a dog-friendly outdoor event and has been described as one of the best dog-friendly markets alongside those in towns and cities like Bath, Oxford, and London.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here