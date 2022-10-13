The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) has paid tribute to one of their longest serving lecturers, who has died after a short illness.
Nigel Boddice MBE had been associated with the world-leading conservatoire for over four decades.
The highly respected musician was Lecturer in Instrument Performance at RCS and was the former principal trumpet of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, a position he held for twenty years from 1975 to 1995.
Following his passing on Wednesday, RCS issued a statement via Twitter which said they have “lost a highly respected colleague and exceptionally talented trumpet player and conductor”.
It read: “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our dear colleague Nigel Boddice MBE passed away peacefully last night after a short illness. Nigel was one of our longest-serving lecturers, having been associated with RCS for 44 years.
1/3. We are deeply saddened to share the news that our dear colleague Nigel Boddice MBE passed away peacefully last night after a short illness. Nigel was one of our longest-serving lecturers, having been associated with RCS for 44 years. pic.twitter.com/UR7hS4T6kM— Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (@RCStweets) October 13, 2022
“We've lost a highly respected colleague & exceptionally talented trumpet player & conductor. A true & generous musician who touched the lives of almost everyone in the building & influenced the careers of brass musicians throughout Scotland & beyond for generations.
“Nigel will be greatly missed by so many. Counselling is available to any students needing support, contact counselling@rcs.ac.uk. Our thoughts are with Nigel’s family and friends at this sad time, particularly with our wind and brass students and staff.”
The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra also paid their own own tribute, tweeting: "Such sad news to hear of the passing of Nigel Boddice MBE. Nigel was our former Section Principal Trumpet for 20 years between 1975-95 and will be greatly missed by all".
