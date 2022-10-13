A man who insists he is not the alleged rapist wanted by prosecutors in the United States has been denied bail.
The 35-year-old, who the courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi, is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.
The man, who says his name is Arthur Knight, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court by video link on Thursday.
The court was told bids by the man to be released on bail until the full hearing on November 7 were denied.
Advocate depute Paul Harvey told the court the 35-year-old’s bail request had been refused before Thursday’s hearing.
Sheriff Kenneth Maciver said: “Bail has been refused in the Sheriff Appeal Court and he will be in custody for these proceedings.”
The man has insisted he is a victim of mistaken identity, and that he has never been to America.
For much of the 11-minute hearing, the alleged fugitive tried to get the attention of the court by holding his hand in the air.
In an attempt to speak to Sheriff Maciver at the end, he said “my lord I have”, but court staff cut off the live feed from HMP Edinburgh before he could complete his sentence.
At a previous hearing, the court was told the man has had pictures taken of his tattoos in a bid to prove his real identity.
David Kinloch, the 35-year-old’s lawyer, told Sheriff Maciver on Thursday that while his client underwent examination the defence team is still awaiting results and has not yet seen the report.
He also said progress has been made in getting access to his client’s medical records.
The court was told a full hearing will take place on November 7.
